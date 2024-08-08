Multiple Medals “In My Baguette” For Simone Biles As She Reflects On Her Paris Olympics Journey

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States during the national anthem with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics were the perfect return for Simone Biles following a heartbreaking outing in Tokyo three years ago. Biles came through on her ‘Greatest of All Time‘ title, securing a handful of medals in the French capital.

Recapping her entire journey at the Paris Olympics, the American gymnast took to Instagram to post a series of photos, captioning “in my baguette “!

The first in the series was that of the entire women’s team of the American artistic gymnastics contingent. Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera posed alongside Biles in front of a USA flag graffiti, showing off their team uniform.

Then came a photo of them celebrating the gold medal victory in the team event. All five athletes were at the top of their abilities as they defended the title with a dominant performance.

Biles and Co. amassed a total of 171.296 points, while the second-placed Italian team could muster up 165.494 points. Brazil ended in third position, 0.997 points behind Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

The third photo uploaded by Biles was of herself waving the American flag while jumping with joy. This moment came after she secured a historic individual all-around title for the second time in her career.

The 27-year-old was in a league of her own in the final rotation, and took home the title by a margin of 1.199 points, with Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade finishing in second place with 57.932 points.

And the last image was perhaps the most iconic photo from the entire gymnastics event. As Andrade climbed the top step of the podium after winning the gold in the women’s floor exercise routine, second-placed Biles and third-place Chiles bowed down to her from either side.

The first-ever all-black women’s gymnastics podium was already iconic enough and the American athletes’ gesture added the cherry on top.

These moments will be etched in the history of gymnastics, celebrating not only individual achievements but also the spirit of unity and diversity in sports.