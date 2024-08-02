Team USA Day 7 Results at Paris Olympics

In the span of a single day, the United States won four gold medals in gymnastics, rowing, fencing, and swimming, respectively. All of these performances have raised American fans’ hopes, and they are looking forward to more comparable performances on Day 7 (August 2) of the Paris Olympics.
Surfing
Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 1
(USA) Caroline Marks – Wins from (AUS) Tyler Wright
Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 2
(USA) Carissa Moore – Lost to (FRA) Johanne Defay
Shooting
25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision
Katelyn Morgan Abeln – 8th place (Qualified)
Ada Claudia Korkhin – 32nd place
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final
Sagen Maddalena – 2nd place (Silver medal)
25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid
Ada Claudia Korkhin – 8th place (Qualified)
Katelyn Morgan Abeln – 32nd place
Athletics
Men’s Decathlon 100m
Zachery Ziemek – 8th place
Harrison Williams – 9th place
Heath Baldwin – 19th place
Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A
Daniel Haugh – no mark
Rudy Winkler – 4th place (Qualified)
Women’s High Jump Qualification
Vashti Cunningham – 12th place (Qualified)
Rachel Glenn – 15th place
Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
Harrison Williams – 10th place
Heath Baldwin – 11th place
Zachery Ziemek – 21st place
Men’s 1500m Round 1
Cole Hocker – 2nd place (Qualified)
Yared Nuguse – 16h place (Qualified)
Hobbs Kessler – 22nd place (Qualified)
Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B
Rudy Winkler – 4th place (Qualified)
Women’s 100m Round 1
Sha’Carri Richardson – 4th place (Qualified)
Melissa Jefferson – 7th place (Qualified)
Twanisha Terry – 22nd place (Qualified)
Rowing
Men’s Pair Final B
United States – 4th place
Women’s Pair Final A
United States – 4th place
Diving
Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final
United States – 8th place
Swimming
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats
Caeleb Dressel – 6th place (Qualified)
Thomas Heilman – 18th place (Reserve)
Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats
Alex Walsh – 3rd place (Qualified)
Kate Douglass – 5th place (Qualified)
Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats
Katie Ledecky – 1st place (Qualified)
Paige Madden – 2nd place (Qualified)
Archery
Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round (#135)
United States – Wins 6-0 from Uzbekistan
*More results to be updated later.*