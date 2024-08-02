mobile app bar

Team USA Day 7 Results at Paris Olympics

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

Team USA Day 7 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

In the span of a single day, the United States won four gold medals in gymnastics, rowing, fencing, and swimming, respectively. All of these performances have raised American fans’ hopes, and they are looking forward to more comparable performances on Day 7 (August 2) of the Paris Olympics.

Surfing

Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 1

(USA) Caroline Marks – Wins from (AUS) Tyler Wright

Women’s Quarterfinals – Heat 2

(USA) Carissa Moore – Lost to (FRA) Johanne Defay

Shooting

25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision

Katelyn Morgan Abeln – 8th place (Qualified)

Ada Claudia Korkhin – 32nd place

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final

Sagen Maddalena – 2nd place (Silver medal)

25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid

Ada Claudia Korkhin – 8th place (Qualified)

Katelyn Morgan Abeln – 32nd place

Athletics

Men’s Decathlon 100m

Zachery Ziemek – 8th place

Harrison Williams – 9th place

Heath Baldwin – 19th place

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A

Daniel Haugh – no mark

Rudy Winkler – 4th place (Qualified)

Women’s High Jump Qualification

Vashti Cunningham – 12th place (Qualified)

Rachel Glenn – 15th place

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

Harrison Williams – 10th place

Heath Baldwin – 11th place

Zachery Ziemek – 21st place

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Cole Hocker – 2nd place (Qualified)

Yared Nuguse – 16h place (Qualified)

Hobbs Kessler – 22nd place (Qualified)

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B

Rudy Winkler – 4th place (Qualified)

Women’s 100m Round 1

Sha’Carri Richardson – 4th place (Qualified)

Melissa Jefferson – 7th place (Qualified)

Twanisha Terry – 22nd place (Qualified)

Rowing

Men’s Pair Final B

United States – 4th place

Women’s Pair Final A

United States – 4th place

Diving

Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final

United States – 8th place

Swimming

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

Caeleb Dressel – 6th place (Qualified)

Thomas Heilman – 18th place (Reserve)

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

Alex Walsh – 3rd place (Qualified)

Kate Douglass – 5th place (Qualified)

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

Katie Ledecky – 1st place (Qualified)

Paige Madden – 2nd place (Qualified)

Archery

Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round (#135)

United States – Wins 6-0 from Uzbekistan

*More results to be updated later.*

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

