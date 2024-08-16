Gabby Thomas Shares Unique Details on Her “Triplets” From the Paris Olympics

Fresh from her triumphant performance at the Paris Olympics, American sprinter Gabby Thomas recently shared some unique details of her “triplets.”

In a video for GQ Sports, Thomas offered an up-close look at her medals, each with its distinct characteristics. The medals were not just symbols of her athletic prowess but also served as mementos of the Paris Games.

“I have my triplets with me,” she remarked, referring to her three gold medals won in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m women’s relay races.

Thomas shared that each one is uniquely engraved with the event name, such as ‘200’, preventing any confusion with other gold medals she might win in the future. Impressed by their design, Thomas expressed,

“I love these medals. I think they are so beautiful.”

The Olympic champion highlighted her favorite aspects of the medals, noting that they incorporate pieces of the iconic Eiffel Tower from Paris.

Additionally, the reverse side of the medals features the engraving of Nike, the goddess who personifies victory, and the Parthenon temple from Greece, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Olympic Games.

Thomas‘s achievement at the Paris Olympics was particularly significant as she became the first American since Allyson Felix at the 2012 London Olympics to win three gold medals in track and field at a single Games.

The GOLD MEDAL TRIFECTA for Gabby Thomas! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4aFsYcDPwK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Her path to Olympic glory wasn’t without challenges. Despite facing criticism and doubts, Thomas proved her mettle with outstanding performances in the 200 meters and relay events.

Her success in Paris came after a strong start to her 2024 outdoor season, where she consistently demonstrated excellent form. As an Olympic champion, Gabby has cemented her place in track and field history.

The athletics community now eagerly anticipates her future appearances in major events, watching to see how she’ll build upon her remarkable Olympic success.