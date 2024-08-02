Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Share Emotional Moment After Gymnast’s All-Around Gold Medal Win at the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles did it again! The American gymnast, often referred to as the GOAT of gymnastics, silenced all critics and naysayers after winning her second gold medal and first individual gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the women’s all-around event.

In Rotation 1, the gymnast demonstrated dominance with her form, scoring a fantastic 15.766 in the vault. Then, in Rotation 2, Biles performed in the uneven bars to earn a 13.733; however, this put pressure on the American gymnast because her Brazilian competitor, Rebeca Andrade, did a 14.666.

The 27-year-old also posted a 14.566 in Rotation 3’s balance beam, putting her ahead of the grid once again. She maintained her form with a score of 15.066 in floor exercise in the last rotation. Biles‘ total score of 59.131 put her 1.199 points ahead of the Brazilian silver medalist.

Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, was also in the crowd to cheer her on, and soon after she delivered the gold medal-winning performance, the two exchanged a touching gesture. According to Sports Center on X, they were seen executing the “Millennial Hand Heart” gesture while looking at each other in the gymnasium.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens shared a moment after clinching the women’s all-around gold medal pic.twitter.com/oZUG7tpyJR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 1, 2024

Owens has been his wife’s biggest supporter, and after Biles made history on the gymnastics floor, her husband took the opportunity to explore the cultural treasures of Paris.

Touring Saint-Denis and other Paris landmarks

Before Biles won her second gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Jonathan Owens posted a few photos on Instagram showing the NFL star touring Saint-Denis. The football safety posed in front of the Louvre Pyramids in the first image, and then he posed for a candid shot while staring at the Eiffel Tower.

In the following slide, the NFL player arrived at the Louvre Museum, and the video displayed the Crown of Louis XV of France, which dates back to 1722. He also recorded the museum’s walls, which demonstrated its artistic nature with many historic paintings and little sculptures decorating them. Owens then took the opportunity to pose in front of the famous Mona Lisa painting.

However, the football safety also shared an Instagram story in which he demonstrated his editing abilities by framing a photo of Biles within a painting at the Louvre Museum, as a gymnastics masterpiece would always complement the historic atmosphere of the coveted site.