Michael Johnson Emphasizes the Distinctive Quality Noah Lyles and Usain Bolt Share in Netflix’s ‘Sprint’

Every track athlete has a unique style and strategy that sets them apart from the competition. However, there are some similarities between the present and old generation athletes, such as Noah Lyles and Usain Bolt; both of whom start their races slowly. Michael Johnson further explained this distinguishing characteristic in Netflix’s new docuseries Sprint.

According to the four-time Olympic gold medalist, a poor start in the 100-meter sprints will result in an automatic defeat. However, in the case of Bolt, he was unstoppable despite his lack of acceleration since, after a few seconds, he usually crosses the speed that he built up due to his lengthy strides, making him one of the most unique athletes the world has ever seen.

This distinctive characteristic also earned the Jamaican accolades and an almost impossible world record, which many modern athletes are attempting to break but have yet to surpass.

Even if Lyles does not have good acceleration, he is not as enthusiastic about it as Bolt because of a slight difference, as Johnson says:

“You think about his stride length versus Usain’s stride length. That’s why he has to have a better start so that he’s not losing so much ground. And that’s a problem.”

In such short-length events, stride length is quite important, and despite his incredible speed, he may be behind the grid due to his slower start. Even with an athlete like Lyles, there is always something to improve.

However, the six-time world champion has overcome numerous challenges and continues to do so, and he once thanked his mother for her support throughout his difficult childhood.

Noah Lyles Credits Mother for His Athletic Success

Noah Lyles, as known in the track world today, may have been a completely different person without the support of his mother, Keisha Bishop. In the new docuseries Sprint, she describes how the six-time world champion was full of enthusiasm as a child, but as life does for everyone, he was also confronted with a difficult challenge: in Lyles’ case it was asthma.

The illness nearly dashed his athletic dreams, but with the perfect amount of inspiration from his mother, who always encouraged him to persevere, he became the sprinter the world recognizes today. There were many difficult instances when the athlete recalls having to spend nights in hospitals, but he always had his mother by his side to provide the emotional support he required.