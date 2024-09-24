Gabby Thomas Reveals Her Dedication Towards Sprinting and Excitement for Athlos

Gabrielle Thomas, an American track and field athlete, poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

After becoming the event’s first athlete to join the elite roster, Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas recently opened up about her passion for sprinting and involvement with the sports meet Athlos.

The 27-year-old athlete described her mindset as being in a “flow state.” She emphasized the influence of her training regimen on her performance in track meets and expressed that her races were a true reflection of her dedication and hard work.

Thomas said that besides her athletic abilities, her “state of mind” was always in tune while she ran on the track.

After winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, she was dubbed “one of the fastest women on the planet,” which she acknowledged, and the entire experience felt “surreal” to her. However, Thomas’ ideal track and field season was far from done.

The athlete expressed her excitement over joining Athlos’ elite grid on Thursday, September 26:

“Athlos definitely feels like an event where finally we, as female athletes, have some ownership. We have some say; we have a big part in its creation. I’m excited.“

Thomas described Athlos as a one-of-a-kind event in track and field. She was delighted to participate because it exclusively included female athletes and was designed around women in the sport.

It’s all going down this Thursday — and @itsgabbyt is getting in the zone. Don’t forget it, she runs NYC pic.twitter.com/JYCslfsQNL — ATHLOS (@athlos) September 23, 2024

Athlos: a star-studded track meet for women athletes

Many months ago, Alexis Ohanian, Reddit’s co-founder, became interested in women’s athletics and was captivated by the potential of these runners. To show his support, he decided to organize an exclusive track meet featuring solely female athletes, which resulted in the creation of Athlos.

Ohanian also signed Thomas as the meet’s first athlete, not only to compete in the racing events but also to promote the event to other female athletes and spectators worldwide.

Eventually, numerous well-known female athletes joined the elite roster, including Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Marileidy Paulino, and Masai Russell. The event will feature six divisions: 100-meter hurdles, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800-, and 1500-meter flat races.

Celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion and D-Nice will also play significant roles during the event, and the Icahn Stadium will be packed with fans eager to see a star-studded lineup following the Olympic Games and Diamond League events.