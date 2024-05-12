“Bro, That WL Won’t Survive Prefontaine”: Noah Lyles Teases Teammate Kenny Bednarek on His Doha Diamond League Triumph, Leaving Fans in Frenzy

All the expectations and hopes from American track and field fans for the Paris Olympics lie on the shoulders of Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek. The 25-year-old added fuel to those expectations after securing the world lead in the 200-meter category in the recent Doha Diamond League, clocking 19.67 seconds. Although Bednarek received numerous compliments from around the world he also got a sarcastic message from Lyles, who is also aiming high this season.

Lyles and Bednarek have no personal feuds, as they enjoy being teammates on the track. They demonstrated their connection with Team USA companions Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King at the World Relays when they won the gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay.

However, when it comes to individual heats, they all become rivals as they compete to outperform other athletes. Such a performance was observed at the Doha Diamond League, as Bednarek defeated Lindsey and King for first place, resulting in a podium lockout for Team USA.

The 25-year-old’s remarkable performance caught the attention of his six-time world champion teammate, who congratulated him on his X profile:

“Shout out to @kenny_bednarek for that 19.6 world lead that was impressive! I will let you keep it till June 9th.”

Bednarek’s 19.67-mark helped him not only secure the world lead but also the meet record and personal best. It was a watershed moment for him since it revealed where he sits as the season approaches its halfway point. None of the athletes on the grid were able to achieve a time under 20 seconds, with Lindsey coming close by 0.01 seconds.

This may seem like a small figure, but it is astronomical in the world of track. However, Lyles, who has stated his aspirations this year, is keen to break the world lead at the forthcoming USATF NYC Grand Prix. He may not have run a 200-meter race this season, but supporters know they will witness a thrilling track fight between these two competitors.

Aside from competing for the world lead, this fan expressed interest in the category’s long-standing world record.

Lyles has never turned down a challenge, and his followers want him to do the same this time.

Fans are thrilled about the threat that Usain Bolt’s 200-meter world record is facing after seeing such numbers so early in the season.

This track aficionado has also given Bednarek a new name as a result of his excellent performance.

It is not the first time the two-track competitors have shared a grid. Lyles and Bednarek appeared at the Tom Jones Memorial in April, and their performance demonstrated what to expect from them during the Olympic season.

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek head-to-head at the 100-meter grid

Both American athletes began their outdoor seasons in the 100-meter division at the Tom Jones Memorial. The outcomes could have been anything, but they did surprise the audience in the end. Both of them started strongly, leaving the grid behind, and they finished at the same time of 10.01 seconds.

It was only 0.01 seconds off from a time of less than ten seconds, but it was still amazing for a season opener. Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek were both startled by the results, as they had already felt a track rivalry heading into the Olympic season.