After a Spectacular Performance at the Tom Jones Memorial, Kenny Bednarek Releases His Outdoor Season Schedule

Kenny Bednarek ran his first 100-meter race of the outdoor season at the Tom Jones Memorial a few days ago. After a tremendous performance, he was surprised by the results, which saw him tie for first place with Noah Lyles. This race also helped the athlete build confidence for the remainder of the season. With a jam-packed season ahead, the American track sensation’s recent Instagram post features his outdoor season schedule, ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Many track stars, including Bednarek himself, are preparing for the Olympics. The athlete is fully focused on this, as it is the season of big events. However, he wants to come to Paris completely prepared, so participating in as many events as possible is a healthy choice, and help him improve his confidence.

According to his social media post, the star athlete will go to Nairobi, Kenya, to compete in the Kip Keino Classic this weekend. In May, he will compete in three competitions, including the Doha Diamond League in Qatar, the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, and the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

The most thrilling and anticipated event on his list is the USA Olympic Team Trials, scheduled for June 20–21. The USA Olympic Team Trials will be hosted in Eugene, Oregon. This would be the most critical event of his 2024 season because it would earn him a ticket to Paris, as he aims to compete for gold. Bednarek’s caption also details the categories in which he will race:

“My schedule until the trials in the 100m and 200m. One more exciting race TBC.”

The athlete plans to compete in the 200-meter and 100-meter races. However, the officials have yet to confirm his participation in a few additional events, which he may attend. Bednarek has had a spectacular season, as he has run in four races until now. The Miramar Invitational was a thrilling competition for him, as he won against his Team USA teammate Christian Coleman.

Kenny Bednarek’s 200-meter season opener at the Miramar Invitational

Many competitors prepared to compete at the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida. However, many well-known personalities withdrew from the tournament without offering a comprehensive reason, much to the fan’s disappointment. On the other hand, Kenny Bednarek, never displeases his supporters, as seen by his appearance at the event.

He was set to compete in the 200-meter division with recent indoor gold medalist Christian Coleman. Coleman and Bednarek easily crossed the whole field when they entered the race’s first and final bend. They then engaged in an intense track duel, although Bednarek’s speed was far better than Coleman’s.

Bednarek finished in 20.35 seconds and Coleman in 20.43 seconds, separating them by 0.08 seconds. The race was enthralling to watch, and fans look forward to more tough track clashes this Olympic season.