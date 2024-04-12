Amidst Outdoor Season Hype, Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and More Set to Run at 2024 Atlanta City Games

It seems like a great time to be a track enthusiast, as top athletes participating in multiple events will guarantee top-quality sporting entertainment. The Miramar Invitational featured many thrilling track fights, which lifted the excitement for the spectators. But now, in just over a month, the Atlanta City Games will begin, and famous athletes like Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles, and more will be competing. The word on this came from the event’s official Instagram page.

The Instagram post included three prominent athletes from various categories. Six-time world champion Noah Lyles was in the first image of the post. The athlete won gold in the 150-meter event at the 2023 Atlanta Games. The photo shows him in the same celebratory pose from last year.

Since this is a rare category in the sport, spectators are understandably hoping for a high-quality track battle. Grant Holloway, who triumphed in the 110-meter hurdles race last year, is seen in the second photo. The track star has remained undefeated this year, and he would like to continue the same and carry his form further.

The third and last photo is of Anna Hall, who is set to return from an injury and compete in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. While going through a practice session in July last year, Hall injured her posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). She also bruised a bone, making it difficult for her to compete at her maximum potential. Despite this, she persisted in competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she secured a silver medal.

Spectators will have to patiently wait until May 18 to attend the highly anticipated event in Piedmont Park. As of now, the aforementioned athletes are officially registered to compete. The IG post caption further states:

“Additional athletes (to be announced) will compete in the 100m, 150m, 200m, 100m hurdles, and 110m hurdles. Before the professional athlete races, some of the fastest kids in ATL will compete in the adidas Atlanta City Games – Youth competitions. Wrapping up the day, we’ll head across the street to watch the top Georgia high school athletes compete in the mile at Midtown High School’s track.”

Like every year, the athletes are hell-bent on giving their all in this competition. However, with so many world records in his sights, Noah Lyles might even try to surpass the record set in the 150-meter event by Jamaican great Usain Bolt.

Noah Lyles is nearing the 150-meter WR

Noah Lyles never fails to impress his admirers when it comes to dazzling on track. The athlete astonished everyone last year in the Atlanta City Games with his spectacular performance in the 150-meter event. With a time of 14.56 seconds, Lyles dominated the straight track and moved up to third place in the WR chase.

Despite his proximity to the WR, he was unable to surpass Bolt’s 2009 Manchester record of 14.35 seconds. Even though Lyles has set his sights on Bolt’s 200-meter WR, he will not back down from chasing another WR because his supporters have great hopes for him.