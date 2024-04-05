“An Icon & a Legend”: Visually Impaired Student Pens an Admiration Note to Usain Bolt, Leaving Fans Emotional

After an incredible track career, Usain Bolt left the sport with a legendary reputation. Though he has retired from the track scene, he continues to serve as an inspiration to many. The athlete shared an appreciation message on Instagram from a student at the Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Children, who looked up to the Jamaican legend as his idol.

The Digicel Jamaica Foundation recently gave the school over a hundred Braille machines. The organization’s gesture was kind, and Usain Bolt appreciated it and reposted their video.

The viral Instagram video also included some encouraging remarks from one of his younger fans from his home country, Jamaica. School teacher Ms. Prudence Blackwood invited student Jason to use his recently donated Braille machine.

She instructed him to write a phrase about a Jamaican he admired during the handover event. He addressed the renowned sprinter with a heartwarming response, saying:

“Usain Bolt, his contribution to Jamaica is being a role model to young students who are aspiring to become athletes like he once was. He has proven that with dedication, you can be successful.”

As Jason pointed out, Usain Bolt serves as an idol to a lot of people. Jamaicans are proud of their renowned track athlete, who accomplished much for their nation, so the whole event crowd cheered as soon as the student took the sprinter’s name.

Many fans also got emotional as they saw the student leave a heartwarming note for the track legend. Digicel Jamaica also commented on the IG post, penning:

“Absolutely beautiful.”

A fan highlights the greatness of Bolt, writing:

“Even people without sight can see how great this man is.”

Another fan commented:

“He so humble with it, also compassionate and kind to those in need! Rare kind! GOAT! Yup Usain Bolt.”

One fan held Bolt in high regard, stating:

“Usain Bolt is an athletic icon, way up there with Kobe Bryant, Jordan. Just the greats of society!!!!!!!”

The impact that the track legend has left was the highlight of this fan’s message, as they write:

“An Icon & a Legend! Forever impactful.”

Usain Bolt sends his suggestion to help the track and field scene

Track and field, like many other sports, has its own distinct character. While there are several barriers to entry for new fans, the sport itself is not very difficult to get into. Usain Bolt has brought attention to these concerns while offering an idea to enhance the sport even more.

The legendary athlete is ecstatic about the level of competitiveness in this sport right now. On the other hand, he hints at how a few rule modifications can pique the attention of new fans and even win over those who have drifted away from the sport.

The Jamaican icon states that several WRs, including his own, have remained unbroken and could be broken with minor rule modifications. Due to his knowledge, Bolt understands the sport’s potential; hence, his constructive criticism is for the sport’s benefit.