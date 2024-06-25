Apart From Fierce Track Competition, Snoop Dogg Entertains Hayward Field by Displaying His Sprinting Skills

The Olympic season is here and it has piqued the interest of not only the sports community but also celebrities. Recently, American rapper Snoop Dogg joined the NBC Olympics team for the Paris Olympics and also attended the recent US Olympic Trials. As seen on his Instagram, he had a magnificent time with not only the athletes but also with the crowd. To fans’ delight, Snoop Dogg also participated in one of the events.

The American rapper ran a 200-meter sprint, which was a completely rare sight for the crowd. The first picture of the viral Instagram post showcases Snoop Dogg near the display board, which shows he clocked 34.44 seconds.

The next slide contains a video of the 52-year-old warming up and getting ready for the sprint on Lane 4 of Hayward Field, and the moment the gun goes off, the crowd cheers for him all the way to the end.

This 200-meter sprint wasn’t about pace but was a pure display of the fitness of the rapper, as he also enjoyed the event, writing:

“Movin n groovn.”

While Snoop Dogg demonstrated his running abilities on the Hayward field, he also met one of the favourites to win athletes on the grid this year for a surprising interaction.

Snoop Dogg Joins Noah Lyles to Unveil the Long Awaited Suitcase

During the 2024 season, American sprinter Noah Lyles was often spotted carrying a silver briefcase to track meets. Interviewers often asked him about it, but the athlete did not reveal what was inside until the US Olympic Trials.

In order to demonstrate the secret hidden behind the suitcase, he welcomed Snoop Dogg, as seen on his YouTube channel, and the American rapper was delighted to open it.

The briefcase included the six-time world champion’s dazzling red Adidas tracksuit but also a Yu-Gi-Oh trading card of Exodia the Forbidden One. It was another anime shenanigan of the athlete, who also took the same card to the semi-finals, but in the finals, he carried a different card known as the Blue Eyes White Dragon. These trading cards are extremely uncommon to collect and come with a high price tag.