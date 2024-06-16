Apart From Usain Bolt’s Raw Pace, Here’s a Unique Fact About the Jamaican Legend’s Iconic Celebration Ahead of the Paris Olympics

As the Olympic month approaches, some names automatically come to the limelight as they made this mega even look one-sided. This list of traditional heroes includes Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic gold medals in his illustrious track career and is noted for his raw speed.

Aside from his skills, his celebration on the sport’s largest platform, known as “To Di World,” has a unique story behind it, according to an Olympics Instagram post.

When it comes to Bolt, the track world constantly wants to compare him to any modern athlete. The comparison frequently includes the timings that he achieved in his heyday, which are noteworthy because those world records have yet to be beaten.

He is the owner of the world records for the 100 and 200 meters, which are also regarded as the most popular categories in the sport. Aside from his intense running ability, the track star was a treat for the crowd because he has always been courteous and open to his followers, keeping them updated with numerous social media posts and occasionally conversing with them.

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Jamaican track legend astonished everyone by winning three gold medals. However, the 100-meter sprint was the most iconic of all, as he set the world record with a time of 9.69 seconds and performed a celebration that took over the world.

After winning, the Jamaican sprinter ran to the stands and, after grabbing the Jamaican flag, he tilted his body and pointed his two index fingers towards the sky, as part of the “To Di World” celebration. This made headlines, and many major celebrities began emulating Bolt’s pose.

While many people assumed the Jamaican track star was executing this posture out of his imagination, the truth is rather different. The celebration is a renowned Jamaican dancehall gesture that gained popularity in 2008, and because the track legend was a large fan of it, he attempted to perform it as a celebratory stance on the grandest platform of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

Bolt’s dominance has been one of the most hotly debated topics of each Olympic year. Even if many athletes have pledged to beat his record, there is one American athlete on the top list of track icons who has the potential to do so.

Noah Lyles is a leading contender for Usain Bolt’s 200-meter world record

Before the start of the outdoor season, many competitors discussed their Olympic bucket lists, with Noah Lyles’ promise to break the 200-meter world record becoming one of the most debated topics in the track world. Usain Bolt also noticed this, and according to an interview with Citius Mag, the Jamaican superstar believes the six-time world champion is in excellent shape to break the 19.19-second barrier.

Lyles may finally achieve it, as Bolt noticed his potential during the 2022 World Championships when he broke the 200-meter American record. However, according to Bolt, the six-time world champion needs to make a few changes to his running approach in order to reach that mark in the sport.