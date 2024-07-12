Sha’Carri Richardson’s ‘Big Momma’ Unveils the Way She “Made Her Tough”

Amongst all of the dazzling honors she has received over her illustrious track career, Sha’Carri Richardson‘s most important treasure is her adored family. She has always credited them for her success, particularly her grandmother, whom she refers to as “Big Momma.”

During a recent interview with Vogue, the athlete’s grandmother detailed how she developed her grandchild into the Sha’Carri Richardson we know today. The two-time world champion seizes every opportunity to return to Texas and spend time with her family. Even as she prepares for the Olympics, she looks forward to spending quality time at her Big Momma’s house.

Grandma Betty Harp also claims that they rarely go outside when Sha’Carri is there since she is quite strict about her “private time.” Big Momma also highlights Sha’Carri’s love of her chicken and smothered potatoes, collard greens with fatback, and Texas toast with handmade sausage and eggs.

However, in addition to feeding her granddaughter with comfort food, Harp has raised her just like herself, as she says:

“Sha’Carri’s tough; I made her tough.”

Harp went on to say that she has been through a lot in her life, but she has always conquered obstacles with tenacity and resilience. Big Momma wanted her grandchild to follow in her footsteps; therefore, whenever Sha’Carri felt like quitting, she would always say a few words, which she mentions:

“Don’t start nothing and don’t finish it. You start, you finish. Whatever happens, you keep going, you hear?”

Richardson agrees that the manner in which Harp instilled motivation in the athlete’s mental processes had a positive affect on her. She also credits her Big Momma with her success, and although many other people support her in her work, her grandmother has had the most influence on it.

However, while Betty Harp provided emotional support, Richardson also mentions another family member who helped her realize her athletic potential.

Sha’Carri Richardson Recalls Racing With Her Aunt

A young Sha’Carri Richardson was always fascinated by the medals hanging on her grandmother’s walls. Those accolades were gained by her aunt, Shay Richardson, a track and field athlete with whom she frequently competed. Even though Shay was up against a child, she never let Sha’Carri win, preferring to beat her with her own speed.

One day, when she was in fifth grade, she remembered crossing her aunt and touching her Big Momma’s car first to win the race. At that point, she realized her secret track ability, and with consistent preparation, she developed into the athlete we know today.