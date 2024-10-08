Athlos Founder Alexis Ohanian Emphasizes Value of Competition Among Track Meet Organizers

In a recent conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green regarding the growth of track meets, Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian emphasized the importance of rivalry among event organizers. The American entrepreneur believes that healthy competition promotes innovation and excellence in sports, benefiting athletes and viewers.

By fostering collaboration and competition, he hopes to raise the caliber of track events, creating possibilities for rising talent while improving the entire experience for participants and spectators.

Ohanian attended the Ready Set Go podcast and appeared in a behind-the-scenes video. When he introduced Athlos earlier in the 2024 season, he mentioned how many people appreciated him and how they were about to experience something unique.

Ohanian recounted that he and Gabby Thomas announced the track meet at the Women Sports Summit, and as soon as he departed the stage, his assistant approached him and informed him that Michael Johnson would be receiving funds for his track meet, Grand Slam Track. The American entrepreneur had an excited reaction to the entire situation, as he recounted, saying:

“This is wild.”

The 41-year-old said that if he didn’t have other individuals, particularly competitors, working on anything comparable to his initiative, he would feel “uneasy.”

Like Ohanian, Johnson developed his own project in track and field. Before the Olympic Games, Johnson announced that GST, unlike Athlos, will be held four times in the 2025 season. And, just as Ohanian signed Thomas as his first athlete in Athlos, Johnson signed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the first GST athlete.

Later, he added several notable names to the roster, including Josh Kerr, and welcomed athletes such as Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse after the Olympic Games. Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley also joined GST, as they are eager to be a part of this important initiative.

Many of the sport’s biggest names are being added to this date as Johnson does not want to miss out on any opportunities to ensure his track event lives up to expectations.