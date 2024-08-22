Simone Biles Announces ‘Rising Part: 2’ Netflix Series With a Hilarious ‘Emily in Paris’ Parody

Simone Biles and Paris make a good pair, and the copious amounts of cronuts, sweets, and champagne she indulged in would be a testament to that.

She has had an eventful year so far with not just a successful Olympic run and renewed confidence but also a whole documentary series on her highs and lows. With the Parisian competitions coming to an end, it’s only fitting to promote a new part of her series relating to the theme.

The Netflix-based real-life account of the gymnast, which followed her through various highs and lows of her life, ended just before her grand return at the Paris Olympics.

It was a no-brainer that a new part might eventually show fans a detailed view of how Biles had grown since her Tokyo Olympics fiasco.

Recently, the gymnast confirmed that a second part of the series will be released in October, along with a promo shot in the French province that left fans hollering.

Staying true to her sense of humor, Biles has never shied away from flaunting her acting prowess and being dramatic on the camera. This time, she did so while parodying another Netflix hit – Emily in Paris.

Featuring various locations across the city, she passionately expressed how Paris had changed her life with dramatic flair. The dialogue references the show and how the main character presents herself. However, this promotional video was intended for her documentary series, and fans felt she perfectly captured the impression she aimed to make.

“watch your beret, emily…”

With the theatrics set aside, one can expect the second installation of Simone Biles: Rising on 25th October as a part of a global release. With several new events to cover, including her jaw-dropping wins in Paris, fans await the unseen side of how the GOAT got back.

Biles crushes it in another promo video

If the Emily in Paris parody wasn’t enough, Biles had already gone a step further to show off her sense of humor with a hilarious video. During the Olympics, she accidentally created a viral moment that went down as one of the most hilarious memes to have emerged from the two-week-long event.

‘The Biles stare‘ originated during one of her moments on stage, when she suddenly turned towards the camera with a deadpan stare. After several memes and hilarious jokes surfaced with the clip, the GOAT embraced it and added some of her own jokes to it.

The video featured her recreating the signature stare in various locations, and captions suggested mildly annoying moments in her life. Whether people corrected her moves while sitting on the couch or trolling women in sports, the gymnastics queen always gave them the deadpan stare.