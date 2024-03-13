“Bear Down”: Simone Biles Rejoices on Husband Jonathan Owens’ $4.5 Million Chicago Bears Deal

The NFL world witnessed a major event when the Chicago Bears signed Jonathan Owens for the upcoming season. And Simone Biles couldn’t be more happy for her husband’s achievement. Confirming the speculation on her Instagram story, the Olympian celebrated the big moment.

Having recently returned from a vacation in Hawaii, the athlete couple has extended their celebration time with this news. Owens, who went from playing for the Houston Texans to the Green Bay Packers last year, will now join the Bears on a two-year deal.

Since their wedding, Owens has had a busy NFL season with his onboarding with the Packers. Apart from keeping up with the long distance from his wife, he also had to prove his worth to the team. Out of the 17 games he played with them, he scored his first career touchdown, defended three passes, and registered multiple tackles.

Biles has always stuck by his side through all these changes. Having attended every single Packers’ game, cheering for Owens along the sidelines, the gymnast expressed her joy.

“So proud of you baby

Bear down”

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston, the two-year deal is worth $4.5 million. After his wife’s heartwarming gesture, Owens shared an incoming flood of congratulatory messages from his near and dear ones. He also posted a compilation of his on-field shots, indicating a glimpse of his next chapter.

“New beginnings…”

Fans congratulated him, expressed their bittersweet wishes, and confessed they would miss seeing Biles on the sidelines. For the gymnast’s fans, Owens was still in troubled waters for his anecdotes about his Olympian wife. Yet he recently made efforts to clarify his stance.

Jonathan Owens came clean on his knowledge of wife Simone Biles before dating

Owens’ previous comments on The Pivot Podcast have haunted him periodically on every corner of the internet. His confession about not knowing about his wife until they had been dating for months shocked fans. After many callouts, he finally addressed the controversy.

In a recent appearance at The Corner Suite Podcast, the NFL icon explained his stance. The couple met during the COVID-19 pandemic, and because they couldn’t spend time out, they mostly hung out in each other’s houses. Biles was always humble about her career achievements and never bragged about her Olympic accolades. It wasn’t until they went out and his partner was swarmed by little girls that Owens realized how popular Biles was. He was grateful for her humility and couldn’t stop appreciating her attitude towards the situation.