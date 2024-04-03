Cryptic Monochromatic Message by Fred Kerley Ahead of Wanda Diamond League Leaves Fans in Frenzy: “Scary Fred Is Here”

As far as his admirers are concerned, Fred Kerley always surprises them. His social media messages always have an enticing element. Yet again, the track and field star has posted another one on his recent Instagram, containing a mysterious message for his followers in the lead-up to the Wanda Diamond League.

The Wanda Diamond League has already begun to generate buzz. A large number of athletes would go to Xiamen to participate, as it would serve as a great warmup for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. Fred Kerley is on the roster as well; the track standout is likely to have stiff competition in the 100-meter dash. At the Hurricane Invitational, Kerley won the 100-meter event and established himself this season.

The American track star was seen in a monochrome photo in the IG post that went viral. Kerley takes an alluring position as if he were striving for something while maintaining a careful gaze. The track sensation plans to give Xiamen his all in the Wanda Diamond League, and he’s prepared for it. The IG post also had a cryptic message from Kerley, as it read:

“Time to put that mixtape back on. Yikes.”

Apart from the excitement of Kerley himself, his fans are also ecstatic for the track star. One fan appreciated the photograph, saying, “Nice black-and-white photography.”

The Olympic season is always unpredictable, and this fan can’t wait for Kerley to compete; as they say, “Scary Fred is here and I’m all in for it.”

Despite the Wanda Diamond League in the corner, this fan is excited for the Paris Olympics; as they say, “Going for all the gold in Paris. They must’ve forgot the old Fred from 2022 but this time it’s the new Fred with the old success.”

The intense look of Kerley has left this fan with a doubt, as they ask, saying, “What do you see champ?”

A season filled with ups and downs for Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley has had a tumultuous 2024 campaign. At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, he had a less stellar debut. Team USA replaced him with Noah Lyles, who ran the 4×400-meter relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Despite this, the track star wasted no time getting ready for the outdoor season.

After that, he received an invitation to compete in the 100-meter dash at the Hurricane Invitational. Fans had high expectations for him competing, and he more than delivered, effortlessly taking home the gold medal.

However, Kerley didn’t stop there; he immediately registered for the Wanda Diamond League. Regardless of the challenges of the Xiamen tournament, Kerley intends to make a run for gold.