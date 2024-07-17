“You Can Definitely Win”: Ferdinand Omanyala Unveils Pictures From His Intense Training Session Leaving Fans in a Frenzy

While most of the time the track world stays focused on North American and European athletes, this year has been a season where African athletes have made their mark. This list also includes Ferdinand Omanyala, as the Kenyan sprinter is at the number two spot in the world lead rankings with a 9.79.

Since that feat at the Kenyan Olympic Trials, the athlete is looking to be in shape for the Paris Olympics, as just like any other sprinter, he is also aiming for that shiny gold accolade. Prior to the event, he was seen training with his coach, Geoffrey Kimani, which became a spotlight among his fans on Instagram.

The social media post starts off with a strong picture, where the Kenyan athlete is seen wearing his bright orange Nike track shirt with Kenya’s flag on it. He is also running with a rope that has three weight plates on it, and it shows the intense workouts Omanyala is going through for the Paris Olympics. The next slide reveals the sprinter completely shirtless, showing off his perfect physique, which he and his coach have been working on for a long time.

In the rest of the pictures, Omanyala is assisted by Geoffrey during his intense training session. Aside from the photos, the sportsman has given a caption with some powerful remarks, as he writes:

“You have power over your mind.”

The Kenyan athlete has also impressed his online followers with the hard work and effort he is putting in ahead of the Paris Olympics.

This social media post wonderfully captures the athlete’s dedication to his Olympic body. Omanyala’s list of naysayers is shrinking by the day, as he displayed his prowess on the European racetrack at the FBK Games.

Ferdinand Omanyala Letting His Action Speak for Himself

Even though the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold is not as coveted as the Paris Olympics, the FBK Games in Hengelo served as a proving ground for Ferdinand Omanyala. Due to the rainy weather, all participants in the 100-meter sprint faced a tremendous task.

Running on a slippery track is never easy, but Omanyala’s perseverance and fantastic sprinting style earned him the victory with a 10.01 mark. The fans in the Dutch stadium were likewise taken aback by the Kenyan’s performance, as they had rarely seen him sprint with such speed on a European circuit. This was a big warm-up for his far grander Olympic goals, and it gave Omanyala the motivation he needed.