Shericka Jackson Blazes Through the Jamaican Olympic Trials to Win the 100M Finals, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Finishes Third

Questions were looming around Jamaica’s female athletes as they prepared for the Olympic trials. Shericka Jackson began her season a little late, prompting many concerns, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had only run one race prior to the event. However, all naysayers have been silenced after both athletes qualified for the 100-meter sprint in the Paris Olympics, according to Track & Field Gazette on X.

Both sprinters set respectable qualifying times in the rounds preceding up to the finals. However, many skeptics predicted other competitors to get past Jackson and Fraser-Pryce.

While Shelly-Ann led at the start, she was later overtaken by Shericka, who maintained her lead and won the race with a 10.84, despite the 0.3 headwind. She did not let nature interfere with her run, and as a result, she comfortably qualified for the major event in Paris.

Tia Clayton finished second with a 10.90 at the Jamaican Olympic Trials, followed by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in third with a 10.94.

Despite the repeated criticism they received for their performance before the Trials, the two athletes kept their fans’ dreams alive. But, the challenge for Shericka is not over as she still has 200 meters to qualify for.

Watch Shericka Jackson win the Jamaican women’s 100m title in 10.84s (-0.3) ahead of Tia Clayton in 10.90s! Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was 3rd in 10.94s.pic.twitter.com/abI6du2nyW — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 29, 2024

Although many critics were doubting Shericka, Justin Gatlin was one of the track legends who felt confident in the Jamaican athlete.

Justin Gatlin’s Reason for Not Being Worried About Shericka Jackson

The Olympic season has put a lot of pressure on competitors like Shericka Jackson because of their performances this year. Justin Gatlin was unconcerned about the athlete, despite the fact that she lost the 200-meter sprint at the Oslo Diamond League and dropped to fifth place.

He accepts that the Jamaican athlete was disappointed with her own performance and accepted input from her coach, and that the bond she has with her coach gives the four-time world champion confidence in her. Gatlin understands that the races preceding any major event are simply to determine whether the athlete is fit enough to give their best, and because she has run all of them without a hitch, he is convinced that she will perform admirably in the Trials and Olympics.