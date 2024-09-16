“Queen”: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Share Their Nicknames During Gold Over America Tour Rehearsals

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of the United States celebrate after winning silver and bronze in floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles’ moniker as the GOAT of the sport is not new, given her expertise and jaw-dropping performances at every event. This year, the Paris Olympics saw her bounce back on the stage after years of hiatus, and fans are more than happy to have their queen back. With another tour in tow, she seems to be having some fun with her team, recently determining some other names for her and her fellow gymnasts.

Popular gymnastics influencer Ian Gunther, who has also joined in on the Gold Over America Tour along with Biles and several other gymnasts, decided to play a game with his team. Going with the theme of nicknames of each member known for their quirks, he went around asking his teammates what the others called them.

Biles was the headliner of the short Instagram video featuring Jordan Chiles, Joscelyn Roberson, Brody Malone, and many others. She revealed how people often referred to her as the ‘Queen’, along with a few other titles.

“Queen, ‘S’, and little kids call me ‘Mone’ cause they usually can’t pronounce my name.”

Biles in the comments section also wrote another name, which she forgot to mention in the video.

“& “mo” i forgot lolll.”

But fans pointed out how she missed out on the title of GOAT, which she has often embraced and rightfully earned with her stellar career. The video then moved on to Chiles and the others, who listed some hilarious and adorable monikers that they had earned over the years.

Chiles went by Jo, ‘J’, ‘Chick’, and many more names. Fellow Olympian Hezly Rivera went by ‘Hez’ and ‘Hezbez’. In the end, Gunther faced the camera to reveal some of his own unique nicknames, including ‘Gunthie’ and ‘Baby G’.

All of these monikers came either from their own names or from some inside joke that the gymnasts shared with each other. Regardless, the fun game highlighted their camaraderie and bond, especially since they’ve charted a long tour across the country together.

The pop-concert-style performance has kicked off, and Biles has been more than excited to put on a show for fans. With a goal to highlight the struggles and stories of various gymnasts, with themes of redemption across the roster, the Gold Over America Tour has already caught on to the popularity train, with several shows being close to selling out.

Fans who love the 27-year-old GOAT are expected to get a bang for their buck with a star-studded roster of gymnasts showcasing their talent. Meanwhile, the participants will also include international gymnasts at some destinations, making the show more exciting.