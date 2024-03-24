“They Don’t Know What Coming...”: Fred Kerley Makes a Bold Statement Ahead of the Diamond League, Taking the Internet by Storm

Ever since Fred Kerley won the Hurricane Invitational, he has been the talk of the track and field world. But the American track star upped his social media game once more. His most recent Instagram post came with a powerful message featuring his 100-meter win. His devoted followers are ecstatic since he posted it ahead of the Wanda Diamond League.

Xiamen, home of the Wanda Diamond League, will be Kerley’s next destination. Although he was unable to compete in the World Athletics Indoor Championships, he has shown his mettle in preparation for the Paris Olympics by taking home the Hurricane Invitational 100-meter gold medal.

In the viral Instagram video, the sprinter prepares for the 100-meter race. The athlete’s movements were seen in the video after his memorable phrase, which is the same as the caption:

“They don’t know what coming but I do.”

With this victory under his belt, Kerley is committed to keeping up his performance schedule for the rest of the Olympic year. He is making the most of every opportunity, as the Xiamen event will serve as another platform for his demonstration.

Moreover, the fans of Fred Kerley are getting a feast of their track star’s content, on and off track. Jamaican athlete Fitzroy Dunkley, who interviewed Kerley after the event, left a comment saying, “Witness greatness!” It looks like the track sensation has motivated one of his fans; as they say, “S*** got me ready for my meet tomorrow.”

One fan wrote, “We already know you bringin the sauce Fred!” Watching their favorite track star in action has left this fan thrilled; as they say, “Yes, Fred! The GOAT!” Another fan wrote, “I know what’s coming.”

Athletes in contention with Fred Kerley

The spectators will be treated to a track-action extravaganza with the 2024 Wanda Diamond League. Commencing on April 20 and continuing until mid-September, the Xiamen event has built up a lot of anticipation. Although there will be many other events, the 100-meter dash on April 27 is one that fans are most looking forward to.

On the track in Xiamen, Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman of Team USA will compete against one another. Even Yohan Blake of Jamaica will join the track battle. The complete event schedule will be released shortly, and many more athletes will participate in the major event.