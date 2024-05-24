Days Before His 200M Season Opener, Noah Lyles Set to Run 100M Sprint at Racers Grand Prix

Noah Lyles is one of the big names expected to make an impact during the Olympic season. The track sensation has demonstrated his commitment to running at every opportunity this year, proving to the world that he is a strong competitor. While the track world awaits his 200-meter season-opening, he is scheduled to compete at the Racers Grand Prix, according to the World Athletics Hub on X.

The Racers Grand Prix is an annual track meet held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. The American track star has previously participated here, but in the 2023 season, he did a 200-meter sprint.

This year he has enrolled in the 100-meter run, which is also the category in which he hopes to compete in the Paris Olympics. On the grid, the track star will face stiff competition from notable sportsmen such as Ferdinand Omanyala, Zharnel Hughes, and many others, including his own brother Josephus Lyles.

They will provide him with a strong challenge in the race, but it is also something the six-time world champion is looking forward to this season.

Men’s 100m – Racers Grand Prix (Updated Startlist) Noah Lyles

Zharnel Hughes

Ferdinand Omanyala

Oblique Seville

Josephus Lyles

Tyquendo Tracey

Kendal Williams

Kadrian Goldson — World Athletics Hub (@wldathleticshub) May 23, 2024

This outdoor season, the athlete has competed in the Bermuda Grand Prix and the Tom Jones Memorial, both of which are 100-meter races. Fans have witnessed him outperform his competition throughout the previous races, and they expect him to do the same in the Racers Grand Prix.

The event will also take place on June 1, just a week before his 200-meter season debut at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. The athlete understands that his schedule is tight, but he intends to give his all in the divisions he has chosen to compete in this year.

Noah Lyles set for the 200-meter challenges

Before the outdoor season began, Noah Lyles made a bold claim: he would attempt to smash Usain Bolt’s 200-meter world record. No athlete has ever come close to the 19.19-mark set by the Jamaican icon at the 2009 World Championships, but the American track sensation is aiming to do so. He recognizes the significance of the Olympic season and is aware that achieving the necessary standard in Paris will permanently inscribe his name in the sport’s history.

Going to his 200-meter season opener will also be a challenge for him, but he addressed it in his most recent Instagram post. The athlete states that he is determined for the race since he has goals set for it. He is not going to disappoint his supporters, since he has worked really hard for the 200 meters this year.