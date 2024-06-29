mobile app bar

“Didn’t Even Look like He Was Trying”: Track World in Frenzy After Noah Lyles Sweeps Past the Grid to Secure 200M Semi-finals Win at the US Olympic Trials

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Noah Lyles

The US Olympic Trials consistently set a standard for the major event, attracting the attention of many track fans. On top of it, it produced great track action, as Noah Lyles surprised everyone in the 200-meter men’s semi-finals with a time of 19.60, according to Track & Field Gazette on X.

The six-time world champion in the category has generated a lot of buzz, as he has promised to try and break the long-standing world record with a 19.10 mark at the Paris Olympics.

While many critics questioned Lyles, he silenced them all with a dominant heat race, which he finished in 20.10. The athlete understood that he didn’t have to run at full speed because it was only a qualifying round.

However, the semi-finals were crucial, as Lyles ran a 19.60 with a 2.5 tailwind to set a standard for the finals. In the same grid, Christian Coleman finished second with a 19.89, followed by Robert Gregory in third with a 19.98.

The entire event was incredible to see, and it piqued the interest of the track world, who are optimistic about their athlete’s path to the Olympic gold medal.

One admirer even claims that the athlete still has a lot of speed, which he will showcase in the finals.

While Lyles is undoubtedly performing at his best, one fan is concerned about the rest of the grid.

This fan has a message for the six-time world champion’s critics.

While Noah is preparing to race in the finals, he will face a competitive grid as they all compete for that coveted berth in the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles Lining Up With His Fellow USATF Teammates for the Finals

All of the athletes competing in the US Olympic Trials are hoping for a ticket to Paris, but it is only accessible to those who achieve the required qualifying time.

Noah Lyles, a highly anticipated athlete in the 200-meter category, will face difficult competition from Christian Coleman, Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Kyree King, and others on the grid. Hence, even though Noah is exceptional, his rivals can cause serious trouble for the six-time world champion, and even outpace him if he makes a simple mistake.

