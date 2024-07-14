mobile app bar

“Easy Warm Up”: Letsile Tebogo Secures Monaco Diamond League Victory After Noah Lyles’ Withdrawal, Leaving Track World in a Frenzy

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Easy Warm Up”: Letsile Tebogo Secures Monaco Diamond League Victory After Noah Lyles’ Withdrawal, Leaving Track World in a Frenzy

Image Credits: Imago

On July 12, 2024, the Monaco Diamond League delivered exciting track battles, with the 200-meter sprint garnering significant attention despite Noah Lyles’ withdrawal just before the race. Letsile Tebogo, the Botswanan sprint prodigy, did not disappoint the spectators, and dominated the race, winning in 19.87 seconds with a 0.6m/s tailwind.

The athlete who has been making headlines since the start of the 2024 season, was the only runner to cross the 20-second barrier. Alex Ogando finished second with a 20.02, and Tarsis Orogot placed third with a 20.32.

This performance further solidifies Tobogo’s position as a potential challenger to Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fans on social media expressed excitement about the same.

This fan has a message for skeptics who believe the athlete will not be a formidable opponent at the Paris Olympics.

Another fan is simply pleased to see him participating in the event ahead of the huge race in Paris.

This race fan makes a daring claim after the race.

Tebogo’s strong performance has surprised this aficionado.

With these results, Tobogo has established himself as a serious threat in the Olympic main event, which is rapidly approaching. Even his track competitors have begun to recognize his unique contributions thanks to his prior achievements.

Noah Lyles’ Insights on Letsile Tebogo

Noah Lyles is known for his keen observation of his rivals, despite just putting his all into his training. In a recent interview with Time magazine, the six-time world champion, Lyles, acknowledged Letsile Tebogo as a once-in-a-generational talent.

Lyles praised the Botswanan prodigy’s impact in bringing attention to the continent of Africa, in a sport that is dominated by North American and European competitors. The six-time world champion also expressed anticipation for Tebogo’s future as a professional athlete.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these