Noah Lyles Claims Botswanan Sprint Rival Letsile Tebogo as ‘Once-In-A-Generation Talent,’ Ahead of the Paris Olympics

The 2024 season began with high anticipation for Botswanan sprint prodigy Letsile Tebogo, who demonstrated outstanding potential by running two world leads in the 200 and 400 meters. He also set the world record in the 300 meters at the ASA Grand Prix tour. While his accomplishments caught the attention of the track world, even his competitors, such as Noah Lyles, were excited to see such a talent dominate the sport.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, the six-time world champion reminisces about his earlier races with Tebogo and even gives him credit.

Back at the 2023 World Championships, the Botswanan athlete won silver in the 200 and bronze in the 100-meter sprint. Lyles was a competitor in both events, and he was pleased to see a fresh name emerge and compete against him on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

Aside from simply studying his competitor, the six-time world champion has a few words to give about him, as he says:

“He’s definitely a once-in-a-generation talent.”

Track and field has traditionally been dominated by North American or European competitors, so seeing an athlete emerge from Africa was a new experience for Lyles, and he has great hopes for Tebogo’s future success.

However, when questioned if the Botswanan posed a threat to the six-time world champion’s laurels, he responded that he is not concerned about the challenges because he is there in the tournament to race whoever is scheduled to race on the same grid. Understanding his competitors is the key to his success, and he is not afraid of any enormous obstacles that the sport has in store for him.

Aside from all the sprinting chatter, the athlete is an avid anime lover, and he recently demonstrated his otaku status at the US Olympic Trials by bringing a special item to the event.

Noah Lyles’ Yu-Gi-Oh! Moment

Prior to the US Olympic Trials, the American athlete was observed with a silver briefcase at a number of track events. However, he chose the coveted occasion to reveal the secret power hidden within it.

He also gave it to Snoop Dogg to open, and the suitcase revealed a flashy red Adidas tracksuit with the most powerful Yu-Gi-Oh trading card, Exodia the Forbidden One, on it. This revelation occurred before the semi-finals, and during the finals, the track star displayed another rare trade card, the Blue-Eyes White Dragon.