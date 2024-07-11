mobile app bar

Noah Lyles Withdraws From the Monaco Diamond League for a New 100M Challenge Prior to the Paris Olympics

Published
Published

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Noah Lyles

The track world was thrilled to hear that Noah Lyles will perform one final dance in the 200-meter dash before the Paris Olympics. However, the six-time world champion has withdrawn from the upcoming Monaco Diamond League.

But Noah Lyles’ Diamond League season is not over yet, as he is said to compete in the London Diamond League on July 20. Sure, the American athlete’s entire schedule had changed prior to the Olympics, but it seemed to be the best he could do for his career.

He first apologized to his followers for withdrawing from the track meet in Monaco, even though it was one of his favorite races of the year. Lyles went on to clarify that he is proud of what he and his entire team have accomplished during these Olympic Trials.

He also mentioned that after having a proper look at his performance, he and his team had to take such a step.

“My coach, my entire team and I are very pleased with what we were able to achieve at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, however, in order to put myself in the best possible position to succeed in Paris, we have decided to spend an extra week at our training base in Florida before traveling to Europe.”

He acknowledges his strengths in the 200 meters and is confident in the category. Even though Lyles understands his potential for the 100-meter event, he does not want to leave any gaps that could jeopardize his hopes for the current season, especially in the Paris Olympics.

The London Diamond League’s 100-meter race will give him a better grip and valuable experience for the category, which he intends to challenge himself. The six-time world champion was confident heading into the season in both the 100 and 200 meters, but the recent Jamaican Olympic Trials have revealed two new challengers to challenge him on the sport’s grandest platform.

Noah Lyles’ New Jamaican Rivals

Throughout the current season, Noah Lyles has appeared to be unbeatable in both the 100 and 200 meters. However, he now faces two new competitors in the 100-meter sprint: Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, both of whom have run quicker than his personal best of 9.83 seconds.

While Seville ran a 9.82, Thompson took the world lead with a 9.77, which impressed the American athlete, but he was also looking forward to a challenge, which he will face later in the season. All of this track action has instilled new faith in the community, which knows they are only a few days away from an epic track duel.

