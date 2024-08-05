mobile app bar

“Really Sad for Jamaica”: Track World in Shock After Shericka Jackson Withdraws From the 200M at Paris Olympics

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Really Sad for Jamaica”: Track World in Shock After Shericka Jackson Withdraws From the 200M at Paris Olympics

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Shericka Jackson

Track and Field Gazette took to X on August 4, to inform the track and field world of Shericka Jackson’s withdrawal from the 200-meter event at the Paris Olympics.

Despite her decision to withdraw from the 100-meter race, the Jamaican athlete was regarded as one of the favorites entering the 200m category, but this announcement surprised the community.

Until now, there has been no formal word from the athlete regarding her difficult decision. With this withdrawal, Team Jamaica has no top challengers in the 200 meters, leaving supporters puzzled.

One of the supporters predicted a similar event based on the athlete’s sudden decision to withdraw from the 100 meters.

Many supporters were disappointed to see how Team Jamaica suffered at the Paris Olympics.

The community is confused since Shericka Jackson and the JAAA have yet to release an official statement.

This fan is disappointed since they wanted to see the Jamaican perform.

Shericka will not compete in the women’s 200 meters; thus, all attention will likely be on American athlete Gabby Thomas and Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

The Saint Lucian captured the interest of the track world by winning the 100-meter Olympic gold medal at the Stade de France, but Thomas’ races leading up to the Olympics are enough to make her the audience favorite.

However, with numerous unpredictable moments at the Paris Olympics thus far, spectators will be on the edge of their seats when the heats of the women’s 200-meter sprint begin on August 5, 2024.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these