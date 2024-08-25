Gabby Thomas and Twanisha Terry Tease Second Installment of ‘Sprint’ After the Netflix Docuseries’ Initial Success

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Twanisha Terry (USA) passes the baton to Gabrielle Thomas (USA) in the women’s 4x100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Martinez/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

The Netflix series ‘Sprint’ focused primarily on Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and more, who took over the World Championships last year. However, with the Paris Olympics attracting some of the toughest contenders on the track this year, it calls for a new season and new athletes.

In an official write-up on its website, the OTT platform announced details of a second installment of the series. This time, the documentary will focus on more athletes and their journey to the Olympics. Some of them include Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, Kenny Bednarek, and others.

The second season, which will cover some of the unseen perspectives of the Paris Olympics, will be released on November 13th. This time, fans will get a closer look at some of the ups and downs that Team USA went through on track and how they battled some of the challenges.

Thomas and Terry took to their Instagram stories to tease glimpses of the second part of ‘Sprint.’ While Thomas shared the announcement article that featured a glorious photograph of her holding up the American flag, Terry seemed to have snuck in a memento from the set.

A picture of a small clapperboard with the 4x100m relay sprinter’s name adorned her Instagram stories, hinting at either a dedicated episode or a special feature. Either way, the announcement is exciting for fans who want to get a glimpse of an athlete’s mindset before a big event like the Olympics.

‘Sprint,’ a docuseries focused on athletes’ journeys, could be misconstrued as visual media for track experts. But Lyles once clarified these concerns.

Lyles on Sprint and its target audience

The first installment of the Netflix special received many opinions and perspectives from viewers across the globe. While it was mostly well-received, some doubted how it could’ve been more nuanced.

Lyles, who revealed he binge-watched it with his partner Junelle Bromfield, clarified some concerns. While he agreed with some of the differences in opinions, he elaborated on who the series was made for.

‘Sprint’ wasn’t for the field experts or those looking to scrutinize the details. On the contrary, the series was made to get more sports enthusiasts interested in track and field so they could continue following their favorite personalities off-track. This factor was advantageous to the sport, which currently needs more attention and viewers all around the year.