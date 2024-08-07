Gabby Thomas Wins Women’s 200M Gold at Paris Olympics, Reclaiming USA’s Prestige 12 Years After Allyson Felix, Fans in Awe

Aug 6, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women’s 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gabby Thomas made history at the Stade de France, crossing the finish line first, to become the 200-meter Olympic champion. She restored the glory that the United States had been seeking since Allyson Felix’s gold medal victory in the 2012 London Olympics.

The path to 200-meter triumph was not easy for Team USA’s track sensation. Thomas entered the Paris Olympics as a favorite in the 200 meters, facing stiff competition, however, her chances improved when Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, a top contender, withdrew from the competition.

The American athlete breezed through her heats and semifinals. In the finals, she faced a formidable field that included the recently crowned 100-meter Olympic champion, Julien Alfred.

The Saint Lucian athlete had surprised many, by beating Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100 meters, raising expectations for another potential win in the 200-meter sprint finals.

At the start of the race, Julien Alfred had the fastest reaction time (0.136 seconds), while Thomas clocked 0.165 seconds. However, the American athlete maintained her composure, controlling her pace until the final curve, where she unleashed her speed in the closing meters.

Thomas clinched the gold medal with a commanding time of 21.83 seconds, becoming the only athlete in the field to run sub-22 seconds. Alfred secured silver with 22.08 seconds, while Brittany Brown took bronze in 22.20 seconds.

Winning the 200-meter Olympic title 12 years after Allyson Felix’s victory was a momentous achievement for Thomas. Fans celebrated her accomplishment when ESPN featured it on their social media profile.

Passing on the torch from Felix — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) August 6, 2024

This track enthusiast praised Thomas’ gold medal performance as well as her teammate Brittany Brown’s bronze medal.

She completely dominated the 100m champ Julian Alfred for that Gold. It wasn’t even close. Congrats on Gabby for the Gold and Brittany for that Bronze. USA looking good on the track today. — ✪™ (@Krepublics2_) August 6, 2024

In five years, the athlete has accomplished a lot, and one fan mentioned this roller coaster journey.

From graduating Harvard at 22 years-old to winning gold at 27 Gabby Thomas is living her best life — Monesh (@MoneshMj) August 7, 2024

Team USA had been without a gold medal in the women’s 200 meters since the 2012 London Olympics, but Thomas ended that streak, restoring her country’s glory.

She has taken back the lost glory of USA — Sllofy (@sllofy) August 6, 2024

The athlete’s achievement reminded this fan of Allyson Felix.

Man I miss Allyson Felix! #Paris2024 — 2024 NBA CHAMPIONS! (@defclubmix) August 6, 2024

Thomas transformed her Olympic silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics into gold with this powerful run.

For the next four years, until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the athlete is expected to deliver more such achievements in other important competitions, as she has many more accolades yet to earn in her illustrious track career.