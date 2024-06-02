Home Favorite Oblique Seville Defeats Noah Lyles With a Razor-Thin Margin at the Racers Grand Prix’s 100M Sprint

Track fans enjoyed abundant action from various categories at the Racers Grand Prix. The 100-meter division was highly anticipated because of the presence of six-time world champion Noah Lyles and two-time African champion Ferdinand Omanyala. However, these two notable athletes trailed home favorite Oblique Seville, who finished first by only 0.03 seconds ahead of second place, according to Track and Field Gazette on X.

The 23-year-old has accomplished the unfathomable, defeating many who expected Lyles to challenge Usain Bolt’s long-held world record or even the world lead.

The video, which was published on X, shows how eight athletes created a completely competitive grid for the Racers Grand Prix. The audience’s attention was drawn to the six-time world champion’s yellow Adidas tracksuit, which he was wearing with confidence when he arrived at the Jamaican event.

However, Seville seized the lead immediately and maintained it throughout the race. The crowd went crazy when they saw Lyles approaching from behind to give the young athlete a difficult race, but the 23-year-old handled the pressure and finished first in 9.82 seconds, helped by a 0.9 tailwind.

The American athlete missed first place by only 0.03 seconds, finishing second at 9.85 seconds. Omanyala, who was also competing in the event, finished in third place with a 10.02 second time.

Watch Oblique Seville run a blistering PB & World Lead of 9.82s (+0.9) to win the men’s 100m at the Racers Grand Prix! Noah Lyles was 2nd in 9.85s and Ferdinand Omanyala 3rd in 10.02s.pic.twitter.com/A9NKA9BrLB — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 2, 2024

In this incredible triumph, Oblique Seville sets a new personal record in the 200-meter category and takes the world lead. He has yet to lose a race this Olympic season, and the athlete is looking bright heading into the Jamaican Trials, where he will likely clinch a spot in Paris.

Lyles, on the other hand, was shocked because he was supposed to finish first and secure the world lead. However, the American track star’s season is far from done as he prepares for his 200-meter season opener.

Noah Lyles to Run at the USATF NYC Grand Prix

The 200 meters are one of the most anticipated track events in the Olympic season, with many athletes expressing interest in them. Aside from standard objectives, Noah Lyles raised the bar when he announced his intention to break Usain Bolt’s long-standing 200-meter world record, which the Jamaican legend established at the 2009 World Championships.

He is determined that either prior to or during the Paris Olympics, he will break the 19.19 record. However, the athlete has yet to compete in the category; he will do so on June 9 at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. Many track aficionados have their eyes on the event, anticipating a time faster than the desired 20 seconds.