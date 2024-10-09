After Groundbreaking Moves at the Paris Olympics, Allyson Felix Launches ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Sports Venture

This year, the Paris Olympic Village saw a groundbreaking initiative for families, particularly mothers, to bond with their children while competing. A nursery and dedicated space for those balancing their passion and motherhood came courtesy of track veteran Allyson Felix. And now, she’s all set to take things up a notch for female athletes.

Women’s sports have been in the limelight recently, with several entrepreneurs and sportspersons realizing its potential. Ever since female athletes shone brighter at the Paris Olympics, many have begun encouraging the possibility of exclusive events catering to women.

Felix banked on this and took the opportunity to launch a one-of-a-kind sports management venture called ‘Always Alpha’. Its goal is to help female athletes with their unique passions and ideas, be it within their sport or outside of it.

Speaking about her new company at CBS Mornings, Allyson Felix explained how the idea for the company emerged from her own need for a space like that during her days as an athlete. While she had built her own brand and apparel empire at the time, she had to do so with the help of her brother and no expert guidance.

“People would see that and they’d say ‘well, can you point me in the direction of how to do this?’…”

.@allysonfelix, the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete, is launching Always Alpha, a first-of-its-kind sports management firm that is “fully focused on women’s sports.” Felix shares what inspired the venture and how she hopes to help athletes “do things differently.” pic.twitter.com/I0F9NTafuU — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 8, 2024

This was the moment that kicked off the idea of starting a consulting service that not only helped guide female athletes but also took into account their various roles outside of the sport. Be it a student, mother, or any woman trying to navigate through their passions, Felix wanted to help.

“I think often times…it’s been a one-size-fits-all, and it hasn’t really been the idea of a woman there.”

The goal was to bring onboard all the athletes’ ventures under one roof, help them push in a certain direction further, and provide an umbrella for future entrepreneurial activities. Felix stressed focusing on women since every case was unique, and that could help them cater to specific needs wherever necessary.

All of these moves this year got the track veteran on Glamour’s ‘Face of Change’ cover as a part of their Women of the Year movement. Apart from this, she also served as an integral member of the IOC, standing up for athletes’ needs and requirements.