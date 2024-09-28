“You Are Magnificent”: Alexis Ohanian, Allyson Felix, and Other Stars Celebrate Gabby Thomas as She Breaks Barriers at Athlos

Track star Gabby Thomas competed at the inaugural Athlos event last night. The women’s track and field meet just leveled up in several ways — “increased accessibility to watch, the largest purse in women’s track.”

The Olympic gold medalist highlighted how the event increased the representation of athletes’ voices. She praised the hard work of the organizing team and the strong community support it received.

“Proud of the work, the journey, and the amazing community that showed up to make this event possible. This is the best time I have EVER had competing. Let’s keep breaking barriers.“

The sprinter’s Instagram post detailing her experience at the meet sparked an outpouring of support from investors, fellow athletes, and fans alike.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian showed himself to be one of Thomas’ biggest fans. He credited her with inspiring him to invest in track and field and suggested that there’s even bigger news yet to come.

“You are magnificent. You played such a big role in galvanizing me to invest in track and I’ll always be grateful for that. Have a well-deserved offseason and get ready for PHASE II of @athlos.“

Olympic and track legend Allyson Felix chimed in, showing support with applause emojis.

The Athlos organization commented on Thomas’s influence, calling her “AMAZING” and praising her.

“You are AMAZING! Such an inspiration to so many young athletes and paving the way in the sport ❤️.“

Fellow athlete Sara Hall expressed gratitude and thanked Thomas.

“Love it! ✨✨ Thank you for pushing our sport forward!“

400-m hurdles specialist TJ Holmes dubbed the event as a new wave.

“ And this is the new wave of Track and Field!!!“

A fan echoed these sentiments and said:

“You’re the Sweetest ❤️ So great meeting you last night at ATHLOS! What a fun and exciting Track event!!“

Thomas described the event as the best competitive experience of her career, emphasizing her pride in the work, journey, and community that made it possible.

Now that her 2024 season has come to a close, the track and field world eagerly anticipates her return for the Grand Slam Track meet and the Tokyo World Championships in 2025.