Fastest Times of Noah Lyles and Other Top American Sprinters Ahead of the USATF Olympic Trials in the 200M – A Detailed Analysis

The USATF Olympic Trials on June 29 will give the track world a better understanding of the American competitors who will compete in the 200-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics. Many elite athletes are vying for the sport’s hottest category, and track stars like Noah Lyles have revealed their main goals ahead of the major event.

However, the event will not revolve around the six-time world champion, as other track stars compete for a ticket to the Paris Olympics. Here is a complete list of the top American competitors competing in the USATF Olympic Trials, along with their fastest times in the 200-meter sprint.

Noah Lyles defying nature to secure his season opener victory

Noah Lyles was the subject of much anticipation leading up to the USATF NYC Grand Prix. The six-time world champion has assured American supporters that he will smash Usain Bolt’s long-standing world record of 19.10. However, before reaching such a significant accomplishment, he must first earn an excellent time in the 200 meters.

The stands erupted with cheers as soon as he stepped into the Icahn Stadium, and he lived up to the expectation by running an outstanding 19.77 with a massive 1.6 headwind. It was certainly not straightforward for him to run, but he is aware that there are many other hurdles ahead of him that will be even more tough to overcome, such as the stage of the Paris Olympics.

Kenny Bednarek stepping up his game with a world-lead

Kenny Bednarek, considered one of the most consistent track stars by Michael Johnson, demonstrated his abilities at the Doha Diamond League. The USATF competitors greeted the Qatari turf with a podium lock, as the nine-time Diamond League meeting winner ran an outstanding 19.69 to capture the world lead while also being the only athlete to run a time less than the required 20 seconds.

This run has also given him the confidence he needs ahead of the big race in Paris, and he will not take any chances, even if they are his own Team USA teammates on the grid.

Courtney Lindsey starting his season opener with a blast

In the NCAA, Courtney Lindsey has shown tremendous potential and is ready for the 2024 season. He aims to compete for a seat in the Paris Olympics, and he began his 200-meter season at the Tom Jones Memorial in style.

The one-time NCAA champion ran an amazing 19.88 with a 1.6 tailwind to easily take the world lead from Letsile Tebogo. He has also maintained his form in the following races and will be a strong challenger in the USATF Olympic Trials.

Fred Kerley’s single 200-meter race

Fred Kerley has had his ups and downs during the 2024 season. He is undoubtedly an explosive athlete in any major campaign, but he has stated clearly that he is focusing on the 100 and 200 meters.

Kerley, on the other hand, has only competed in one 200-meter sprint at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational Meet, in which he finished second with a time of 20.17 seconds, trailing British runner Zharnel Hughes, who ran 19.96 with a 1.1 tailwind.

Christian Coleman going head-to-head with Kenny Bednarek

Christian Coleman’s season opener at the Tom Jones Memorial was met by a grid that also included Kenny Bednarek. It was going to be a tough challenge, but the three-time world champion was prepared.

As soon as the race began, both track stars left the rest of the grid behind, charging towards the bend and then the final stretch. Coleman finished in second place with a time of 20.43 seconds, a great result given the 2.8 headwind he was facing.