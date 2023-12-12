“Let’s Go 34”: Simone Biles Graces Packers Vs. Giants Game as Hubby Jonathan Owens’ Lucky Charm

Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens pose for a picture before the game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no new news for fans when Simone Biles pops in to watch and cheer for husband and NFL star Jonathan Owens during his matches. The Olympian gymnast has set the bar high for significant others by going all out and donning her cheerleading hat. And the recent Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game witnessed the same.

As Owens stuns in the field, Biles makes sure to highlight her love and support for him. Not only did she fly to New York for the match, but she also took fellow gymnast Zoe Miller along. What followed was a series of Instagram stories from around NYC and ended with a cheer for her husband.

She shared an on-field shot of Owens during the game and penned a sweet message for him:

“let’s go 34.”

This referred to his jersey number ’34’, which Biles has often sported on her attire during these matches. During the previous Packers vs. Chiefs game, Biles was even deemed her husband’s lucky charm upon his win.

Now that she was in New York, Biles first made sure to do the essentials. This included going to Times Square along with Miller and witnessing her brand partnership featured on the enormous billboard. And now, she enjoys watching her husband play at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The star also put up a snapshot of the stadium and a picture of something like a concession stand or candy display. While the match trudges on, only time will tell if Biles somehow manages to turn the tables in the Packers’ favor.

What went down with Simone Biles at the Packers vs. Chiefs game?

The previous Green Bay Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs was quite eventful, not only due to the controversies surrounding on-field shoves. Fans turned the star-studded game into a playful war between Biles and pop star Taylor Swift.

Since both stars were in attendance to support their respective partners from opposing teams, fans saw the perfect opportunity. Instead of it being termed a Jonathan Owens vs. Travis Kelce situation, people began competing on which star they wanted to get more glimpses of—Simone Biles or Taylor Swift. However, after the Packers won, enthusiasts were quick to crown the star gymnast as her husband’s lucky charm. Now it is time to wait and watch if Owens’ lady luck works her magic in New Jersey, too.