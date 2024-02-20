“Sick and Tired”: Simone Biles’ Laments Call for Help From Gymnastics Enthusiasts

Aug 4, 2023; Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles looks on during podium training before the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

In a world where GOATs like Simone Biles rule their respective sports with their moves, there could still be problems. The Olympic star has it all: a house, pets, a loving family, and more. However, she ran into a problem that isn’t new for many people who present themselves in various sizes and forms.

Advertisement

Cribbing about how she ran into an apparel-size issue, Biles took to her official ‘X’ account to rant about it. Her complaints were followed by a cry for help since the situation didn’t witness a light at the end of the tunnel. And fans came in full force to help out.

Expressing her annoyance on the subject, Biles revealed how she couldn’t get the clothes that appropriately fit her. This problem was occurring far too frequently now, and she was at her wits’ end.

Advertisement

“IM SICK & TIRED OF NOTHING FITTING……… please send me petite stores to shop at.”

For reference, the gymnast was 4’8 and weighed around 103 lbs. However, her clothes seemed to be too big or ill-fitting for petite people like her. Therefore, she asked her fans if they could suggest places to shop for clothes.

One of the fans quickly provided the perfect solution to Biles’ apparel predicament.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lauramlx/status/1759765888452952141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another came close to the gymnast’s height and recommended brands that worked for them:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alison_vicent/status/1759757992512086355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans helped each other out with recommendations and were grateful for the community.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tina36169489/status/1759770443995894224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, some suggested that Biles should start her line with an apparel brand:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/n2darkside/status/1759763566285275268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Resonating with the same thought, another gymnastics enthusiast chimed in:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamRAZAH/status/1759760582800994329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The ask was quite prominent and highlighted Biles’ contribution to the sport while representing petit athletes in the field. Not everyone may have access to stores like Nordstrom, GAP, American Eagle, and so on. While fans flooded the gates with many more suggestions, it goes to show how even champions like Biles faced common problems like this.

Simone Biles’ outfits are her USP

Simone Biles has always made it clear that her fashion sense remained unmatched. She doesn’t hold back when it comes to cheering for her loved ones, and that’s where she incorporates some of her style combined with some custom designs.

Husband and NFL icon Jonathan Owens knows this. He would often watch his wife cheer for him out loud from the sidelines, blow kisses, and be grateful for her. Meanwhile, the Olympian would always show up with clothes sporting her husband’s jersey number and his name. Setting the bar high, Biles was proud of her commissioned creations, and fans were too.