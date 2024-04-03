“I’m Not Part of The...”: Letsile Tebogo Goes Candid About WRs Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Coming up in 2024, the Paris Olympics will be the season’s most anticipated event. Several track and field competitors are keeping an eye on the event, and a few of them are even aiming to set new WRs. But unlike many other competitors, Botswana sprinter, Letsile Tebogo is not aiming to set WRs, according to a recent X post by Track Spice.

Advertisement

Track Spice also included a famous photo of Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles in the X post. The photo was taken during last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The sprinter from Botswana was racing side by side with the American track star, and they both displayed outstanding sportsmanship.

In addition to the heartwarming image, Track Spice included the statement given by the sprinter. Tebogo says:

Advertisement

“Everybody wants the world record and the gold medal at the Olympics and I’m not part of the world record chasing team.”

In this year of the Olympics, no athlete can be serious about not trying to break a WR. Tebogo, on the other hand, isn’t worried about the numerous long-standing WRs that have yet to be broken.

This season, the 20-year-old track sensation secured two WLs and one WR on the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Tour, proving his mettle. In addition to his 300-meter WR, the track world was startled by his 19.94-second 200-meter WL.

Achieving such a feat was monumental, as it was just the start of the 2024 season. He also became the first athlete to break the 20-second barrier and approach Jamaican legend Usain Bolt’s 200-meter WR of 19.19 seconds.

Advertisement

Despite the domination of Letsile Tebogo, Usain Bolt hints Noah Lyles on breaking his WR

While Letsile Tebogo is now reigning supreme on the track scene, Jamaican great, Usain Bolt is keeping an eye on another track star who could be a potential threat to the Botswana sprinter. The track sensation in question is none other than Noah Lyles, who won two silvers recently at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Lyles was the one who got close to Bolt’s record in Eugene at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The way indoor and outdoor tracks work is no new knowledge to the icon. He knows Lyles is a beast in the outdoors, as he is looking forward to it in Paris. The American sprinter is still Bolt’s favorite, to break the long-standing 200-meter WR.