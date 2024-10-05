Simone Biles Reveals Rare Glimpses of ‘Memories on the Road’ During Gold Over America Tour

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates her gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

The Gold Over America Tour is steadily trudging through various states and has entertained thousands of people. Simone Biles’ goal of sharing stories of their strength and resilience is close to fulfillment, and she has been overjoyed at the response. Throughout this, she has documented the journey as much as possible.

In her recent Instagram post, she revealed a carousel full of pictures from the tour featuring all the crew members. Fellow gymnasts posed with her to preserve their memories from the various cities they’ve visited.

The carousel featured almost all the members who had been integral to the tour’s success so far. Featuring Jordan Chiles, Trinity Thomas, Casimir Schmidt, and more, the crew was ready to put up a memorable show worthy of the gold.

So far, Biles has already covered several states, including California, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and more. However, a tour at this level requires one to stay away from home and the GOAT had been missing her family and husband, Jonathan Owens.

Owens, who plays as the safety for the NFL team Chicago Bears, has been stationed in Illinois for a while. Amidst intense training and matches, he and Biles have been pushing through long distances. However, while her Gold Over America Tour has been moving from one city to another, Owens got a chance to do something special.

Owens’ surprise for Biles before her Chicago appearances

The couple planned to meet in Chicago during the tour since the gymnast’s schedule matched the footballer’s match timings. However, before she could get there, she had a show in Milwaukee, and Owens wanted to do something special.

Posting about the surprise on her Instagram stories, Biles revealed that Owens had dropped by during training to surprise her and the crew. He traveled a few hours away to get to Milwaukee before the show with flowers for his wife.

Later, Biles also shared some fun moments on her social media, where she recorded Owens trying out their choreography for fun. Gushing over the surprise, it was safe to say that the gymnast’s day was made.