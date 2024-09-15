“…We’re Pretty Much Full”: Michael Johnson Issues an Update on Signing Racers and Their Challengers for the Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson is gearing up to launch his brainchild, the Grand Slam Track, soon next year. The event, which now carries the title of one of the most significant track events in history, boasts several perks and quirks—all in favor of the athletes. So far, some athletes have already signed the contract to get on board, but the veteran recently teased a new update.

In an interview with Citius Magazine, the former track star explained how they selected the roster for different races. Their main focus was to ensure that top-ranking racers would compete against their rivals, which would raise the stakes and excitement for both the participants and the audience.

But this also meant prioritizing partnering with challengers for the top performers, and it looks like Johnson might have a list prepared. When the anchor asked if he had any system to ensure each group had a healthy list of racers and challengers, he had a pleasant surprise.

“In each group, we only have four racers. So…there are groups right now where we… we’re pretty much full!“

In this case, the battle goes beyond the track since Johnson revealed that the potential group of racers is bigger than their set limit. Those who didn’t make it to the top four became challengers, and the curiosity surrounding who became what has been exciting.

This has also been a hot topic of debate and will continue to be so until the final roster goes out. Johnson firmly believes that fans’ debates and banter online will encourage more enthusiasts to watch the event and root for their favorites.

Given how the Grand Slam Track promises the largest racing purse in history, it’s tempting for several athletes to do their best and give it their all. With four events spread across the year, the participants will have multiple chances to prove their worth and get the bag and titles.

However, previously one athlete raised an issue that might be a hiccup for the event, potentially determining the viewership.

Noah Lyles advocates for broader track event broadcast

Lyles expressed his interest in participating in the event and made it his ultimate mission to shine a spotlight on his sport. He pointed out that the Grand Slam Track was missing a good broadcaster who could televise the event to make it more inclusive, and expressed his concerns.

However, Johnson addressed this in the interview, assuring fans that he was already looking into the matter. They have a television partner, and given all the investments they’ve made and the rewards they’ve promised, he also wants the best outcome possible. This includes the ability to broadcast to the largest chunk of audience possible.