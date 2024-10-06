Hunter Woodhall Shares Exciting Relocation Update: “Not in Arkansas Anymore”

Hunter Woodhall, an experienced Paralympic athlete, has provided an intriguing update on his recent relocation with his wife. Known for his engaging attitude and inspiring journey, the Paralympian took to social media to unveil their latest chapter, piquing followers’ interest in their next location.

Hunter and his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall had planned to relocate to Manhattan, Kansas, as their devoted followers were well aware. They made this decision when Kansas State University hired the Olympic gold champion long jumper as an assistant coach for their track and field team.

This was an important turning point in their lives but also prompted them to relocate from Arkansas, where they had lived for quite some time. However, the relocation was not without complications, as evidenced by the emotional Hunter in the Instagram caption.

“We’re not in Arkansas anymore “

Hunter also included a carousel of photographs in the social media post; the first featured a charming photograph of the pair with all of their wrapped items in the backdrop, as they had moved to a new place.

The following image was a portrait of the Paralympian dressed in a brown turtleneck shirt, white trousers, and shoes. The social media post included a video of their dogs playing with a tennis ball in their new backyard.

Even though the couple relocated to Manhattan, they took in their customized mat crafted by Arkansas designer Rhett Nelson, which had multiple plant pots above it. Hunter also shared a gorgeous sunset video with a terrific view from their car.

The Paralympian also enjoyed his new home with his canine companions and shared a selfie with his wife while traveling. The Instagram post concluded with a humorous video of the couple making strange faces using a Snapchat filter in front of the camera.

Even though they have moved to a new location to begin a new journey after becoming Paralympic and Olympic champions, Hunter and Tara have maintained their previous closeness and have grown closer together, positioning themselves as role models for many couples out there.