“Definitely Needed”: After Noah Lyles’ Collab, Tara Davis-Woodhall Credits Beverage Partner for an Unimaginable Milestone

Athletes need brand partners who enable their goals, missions, and a better future through various resources. For Olympians like Hunter and Tara Davis-Woodhall, who train and navigate through life together as a team, it was important for their partner to pave the path for them to be able to progress.

In her recent social media post, Davis-Woodhall announced that she and her husband were moving from Arkansas to Kansas. The bold decision arose since their roaring success in Paris for their respective events. However, the main motive for the move was the long jumper’s new role.

Last month, the Kansas State University welcomed Davis-Woodhall onboard as their assistant coach for their track and field team. Since then, the couple has been preparing for their biggest milestone in life yet— moving. And to help them out, their official beverage partner, Celsius, came in handy.

Crediting the brand for their constant support, the Olympian admitted how she couldn’t have gotten through the arduous process without an energy boost.

“Celsius is definitely needed for this move! Never would I ever imagined I would be saying “Arkansas you’ll be missed”…”

Interestingly, Celsius has been one of the few brand partners for athletes who have sought partnerships that support their true selves. Icons like Noah Lyles, popular for being unabashedly himself, also couldn’t stop raving about the brand when they partnered with him.

How Celsius was the perfect fit for Lyles and the Woodhalls

The beverage brand has always preached about individuality and charisma, and their athlete partners have always exuded those traits. From Formula One driver Charles Leclerc to Lyles, Celsius’ athletes have not been afraid to express themselves in front of an audience.

Fans know Lyles for his unapologetic self, who never fears others’ opinions about him. His bold statements in the media have always caused a stir, but for Celsius, it was the sprinter speaking up for what he felt was right.

Athletes like Lyles and the Woodhalls go beyond their sports to establish a brand and persona that is true to their values. Celsius respects this and enthusiastically endorses them to enable their goals and mission.