“I’m Going to Run Faster”: As the Olympics Draw Near, Noah Lyles Shares His Ambition to Win More Track Meets

The upcoming Paris Olympics have put many renowned athletes, especially the world champions and former Olympic medalists, under tough scrutiny. The track community has put its hopes on several athletes who are expected to bring glory to their country, and Noah Lyles tops that list. The six-time world champion recently won the Atlanta City Games, adding another milestone to his already illustrious career, and even shared his other goals ahead of the major season with Citius Mag on YouTube.

During the post-race interview, the 26-year-old was asked about his recent 150-meter performance. The sprint division is uncommon in the sport, with only a few track events featuring it. However, despite its rarity, Lyles did not hesitate in the race, not only successfully defending his title at the Atlanta City Games but also matching Tyson Gay’s 14.41-second mark. He missed the world record by a fraction of a second but did manage to set an American record.

The interviewer also was interested in learning how the athlete’s performance in this category may affect his future performance in the 100 and 200-meter races. Lyles, as always, responded with a big smile on his face, saying:

“It means that I’m going to run faster than any other year. I mean, Tyson Gay is a 9.69 runner, so in my mind, I’m like, ‘Shoot, I’m ready to go 9.6’, you know? That’s how I’m thinking.”

Lyles understands the significance of the Olympic season, as he has been waiting for it for a long time. He wants to win the dazzling gold medal, and he knows he has to give it his all this year, even if it means doing better than ever before.

The six-time world champion additionally spoke about Tyson Gay, whose 150-meter record he equaled in the competition, and how the American’s iconic 100-meter record was on his mind when running at the Atlanta City Games. However, Lyles has set his sights on another world record this year, albeit in a different division.

Noah Lyles in pursuit of the 200-meter world record

The Paris Olympics will be the primary event of the 2024 season, and notable sportsmen such as Noah Lyles have set high goals for themselves. The American has expressed a desire to participate in as many track meets as possible just to keep in top shape for the major event.

Apart from going for the gold medal, the athlete is planning on breaking Usain Bolt’s 200-meter world record, which the Jamaican great set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin with an astounding 19.19 seconds. Although the record is yet to be touched by another track star, Lyles is confident of finishing with a time of 19.10 seconds.

The six-time world champion set a personal best in the category at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, clocking 19.31 seconds. However, he intends to push himself harder this time, with the track community rooting for his success.