“Bonjour 2024”: Simone Biles Drops the Biggest Hint on Paris Olympics Appearance

The Summer Olympics are fast approaching, and the country can’t wait to see if Simone Biles makes it to the stage. Since 2021, the star has been on an extended break after suffering from ‘Twisties’. Recently, however, she made an epic comeback on the international stage, further raising the expectations of the crowd.

Lately, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Biles’ presence at the 2024 Olympics. And while the mystery remains, a recent post by the official Olympics account on X may have hinted at something.

Biles recently participated at the World Championships, held in Antwerp, and left everyone awestruck. A big break in between or not, the star gymnast showed who’s the boss on stage by bagging four golds at the championship. Consequently, many wondered if this was just a warmup for what was about to come.

In a recent post, the NBC Olympics page wished fans a ‘Happy Olympic and Paralympic Year’ with a grand poster. The graphic featured athletes like Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Noah Lyles, Oksana Masters, and Simone Biles, among others. Along with an image of the Eiffel Tower in between, the caption read:

“Bonjour 2024”

What might ring bells of doubt and hope is Biles’ interaction with the said poster. The star gymnast was quick to repost the graphic, perhaps because she featured in it. This sparks doubts about the upcoming year’s roster.

The gymnastics team for the Olympics has been a big mystery, especially in terms of whether Biles would be a part of it. Across multiple interviews, the Olympic hero managed to dodge every version of the question, even admitting that she would love to have the Paris Olympics as her end goal.

But things took a turn during a recent interview, where the 26-year-old explained her stance on her participation. In a candid chat with the hosts at Peacock TV, the gymnast came clean on her true dreams of the Olympics.

Simone Biles’ Olympic return might be on the charts

In a fun conversation with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the Olympic star answered the pressing question: will she be at the Paris Olympics this year? While the answer has always been a ‘yes,’ no one is sure about the role she would play there.

Biles explained that the ultimate decision was up to the gymnastics committee. Since they’re responsible for forming the USA Team, she can’t be sure if she’d be on stage or in the stands. Nevertheless, just like her ardent fans, she hopes to make it to the team while keeping up her consistent practice.