Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green Opines Why Oblique Seville vs. Noah Lyles at the Racers Grand Prix Was Something Special

The Racers Grand Prix provided plenty of track action for the community, but the 100-meter race had everyone’s attention, all thanks to Noah Lyles. The six-time world champion was pumped up for the sprint, but he faced an upset by home favorite Oblique Seville, causing a new rivalry to merge in front of the spectators.

Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green took notice of this race on their Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, claiming that it marks the official beginning of 100-meter dominance, with the quickest time in the event being 9.82 seconds.

The four-time world champion further says that only two athletes, Seville and Lyles, have reached the 9.8 mark. According to Green, the home favorite was only waiting for this time, and he took advantage of the opportunity to build a solid reputation for himself in the Olympic season, as the Jamaican trials are not far away.

Gatlin also appreciated the Bahamian sprinter because all his pre-race predictions had come true. Green then turns back to the Atlanta City Games and recalls the performances of both athletes, saying:

“When I saw Oblique and that straight-away 200 at Adidas, I looked at him, and he ran that 19.96, but coming through that 100, he looks super strong, bro…I watched Noah too in the 150, but Oblique look super strong in that first 100, and they’re two totally different runners.”

The Bahamian sprinter was taken aback by the 23-year-old’s 100-meter speed, which he compared to that of the American athlete. However, even though the Jamaican sprinter won in his native country, he overcame the six-time world champion, who was on his way to a world lead, and the Bahamian track icon has a message for the athletes, saying:

“Because anytime this young man Noah loses, you create another beast.”

Gatlin agrees with Green’s perspective, having seen Lyles make comebacks in record time the previous season following a loss. The six-time world champion’s first 100-meter setback of the outdoor season came at the Racers Grand Prix; however, he is not discouraged, as he is prepared for the tougher difficulties ahead, including his 200-meter season opener.

Noah Lyles is ready for one of the major event of the Olympic season

The six-time world champion will make his 200-meter season debut in New York’s Icahn Stadium at the USATF NYC Grand Prix on June 9. It’s the category he’s been looking forward to all year, as he has a world record of 19.19 seconds to break and set a new mark of 19.10 on the list.

He has shown a lot of promise, and fans have speculated about his performance leading up to the event; however, only time will tell how Lyles does in the sprint. The 26-year-old will return to the arena to defend his 2023 title, but he also hopes to set a world lead with a time of less than 19.67 seconds.