“Patience and Discipline”: Internet in Awe as Fred Kerley Opens Up After 100M Win at Hurricane Invitational

Fred Kerley won the 100-meter race in the Hurricane Invitational at Cobb Stadium, Florida. Jamaican Olympian Fitzroy Dunkley interviewed the American track star, which was later uploaded on his Instagram. They had a lengthy back-and-forth, with Kerley being quite forthcoming after the victory.

Fitzroy Dunkley, who goes by @fitzdunk on IG, added a caption to his post, saying, “Caught up with the world and Olympic Champion at the Hurricane Invitational where he opened up in the 100m with 10.03, we had some time to talk track finances.”

At a low point in his career, Kerley was laid off from the US Track and Field team that competed in the 4×400-meter relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. But this victory, coming ahead of the Paris Olympics, was pivotal for him.

“I feel like that’s a good start to prepare for my Olympic season this year is the only thing we was working on is drive phase in the momentum.”

The fact that Kerley competed in relays at a higher level was also brought up by Dunkley. The track star is determined after the victory, and Kerley has already said in the interview that he is prepared to improve himself in the preparation of the Paris Olympics.

He is back with a bang, and so are his fans. His followers were the happiest people in the room after the victory. They were there for him through all of his previous struggles. The track star also shared his interest in different endeavors, as this fan left a comment, saying, “I like that he has financial goals outside of track. I also like how he values patience and discipline.” One fan wrote, “Fred has it all.”

This fan was surprised by Kerley, saying, “First time I’ve heard/seen Fred speak in multiple paragraphs.” The Paris Olympics are around the corner, and this fan cheered Kerley, saying, “You are the man to do it!”

Another fan wrote, “Love this interview! Proud that you are taking the steps to get to Gold and also protect your investments and assets! Great job, Fred!”

Fred Kerley entertaining his fans before the return

When it comes to social media, Fred Kerley has been on top of his game. An Instagram video with a short message was shared by the athlete before attending the Hurricane Invitational. “I got my smile back,” he stated in the caption of the video. After he didn’t make the 4×400-meter relay in Glasgow, his supporters realized he needed to make a comeback.

Among the many flashy moments featured in the viral video was the track star’s insane performance. Being an important year for Kerley, his track return was undoubtedly met with joy. He is one of the many athletes who are looking forward to the Paris Olympics. And, all of these athletes’ paths are the same, as they will chase glory and gold.