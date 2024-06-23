Noah Lyles Advances to the 100M Semi-finals at the US Olympic Trials With a Dominant Performance

The US Olympic Trials featured plenty of track action, as well as performances that surprised American fans. Noah Lyles won the first round of the 100 meters with a 9.92, according to the NBC Olympics’ official X account.

The six-time world champion has shown remarkable potential in the category since the start of the outdoor season. Although Lyles has made big promises for the 200-meter class, he hasn’t completely forgotten about the 100-meter events.

Though he is not attempting to break the world record in the category, he is aware that he must run a fast time at the Olympics to win the coveted gold medal.

The Olympic Trials were a showcase for the track sensation, who raced a comfortable 9.92 without exerting much effort and advanced to the semi-finals. The remaining sprints will present him with a significant battle from his own teammates, such as Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, and even Courtney Lindsey, but he understands that he must defeat them all in order to reach his own ambitions.

He will also compete in the finals on the same day as the semi-finals, but the confidence he has earned from this race will be enough to secure that first-place result and a possible world lead, which he lost at the Racers Grand Prix.

Noah Lyles’ New Jamaican Rival

Noah Lyles lost to Jamaican prodigy Oblique Seville in the 100-meter sprint in the Racers Grand Prix, adding to the many surprises of the Olympic season. The 23-year-old accomplished what appeared to be impossible with a timing of 9.82 seconds, 0.03 seconds quicker than the six-time world champion.

This run also allowed him to easily secure the world lead, which Lyles had been seeking following his consecutive 100-meter triumphs prior to this event.

However, the race did not hinder the six-time world champion’s mentality, as he received the necessary preparation to catapult him to new heights when he arrived in Paris for the Olympics.