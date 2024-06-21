mobile app bar

Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Kyree King Set for a Fierce 100M Sprint at the US Olympic Trials

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Kyree King Set for a Fierce 100M Sprint at the US Olympic Trials

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Kenny Bednarek, Noah Lyles and Kyree King

The US Olympic Trials are set to begin, and the track community is watching closely. There will be several events to look forward to, but most fans’ attention will be focused on the men’s 100-meter heat, which will include Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Kyree King, according to Travis Miller on X.

All three athletes have demonstrated tremendous potential by competing in the category during the outdoor season. These three aren’t the only track stars competing; Marcellus Moore, Cravon Gillespie, Sam Blaskowski, and Trayvion White-Austin will also be in the competition.

This event will also be the first heat of the 100 meters, and fans at Hayward Field will be treated to additional track action in the category for four more heats.

Further 100-meter races will feature notable competitors like Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, Courtney Lindsey, Christian Miller, and many more Americans eager to represent their country in Paris.

 

The athletes have already arrived at the USATF-provided accommodations, as the six-time world champion has appreciated a kind gesture from them.

Noah Lyles in Awe of a Special Item Provided by USATF

The USATF administrators have ensured that competitors participating in the Olympic Trials have a comfortable stay with the best accommodations available. They understand how significant the competition is for the country’s future at the Olympics, and they can’t provide any space for error. To offer the greatest possible experience for athletes, the USATF created a one-of-a-kind door handle, according to Noah Lyles, who shared it on Instagram.

The handle has two sides, one of which says, “Please come back later, I need to rest for the Olympic Trials,” while the other says, “Please refresh my room.” It is clear that this was developed primarily for nonverbal communication between sportsmen and hotel staff, as track stars do not want to be bothered, especially when resting.

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these