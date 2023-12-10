Taking a Detour From Holidays, Simone Biles Celebrates With “Lil Baby Daughter” Ahead of Christmas

Simone Biles is back on stage and stunned fans with her return at the World Championships. Now, as she unwinds and relaxes after winning her career’s 30th medal, the star gymnast has been gearing up for the holidays. In a recent interview, she revealed how her holiday plans were to ideally spend quality time with her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens.

However, the Olympian’s plans seem to have taken a turn with her recent reunion. Biles met up with long-time friend and fellow gymnast Zoe Miller. Posting a video on her Instagram stories, the caption read:

“lil baby daughter twin trip.”

On the other hand, Miller posted a question for fans on her stories, asking them to take a guess on her and Biles’ plans.

“Where are we off to now?”

It turns out the gymnasts were heading to New York. In a follow-up Instagram story, both Miller and Biles shared a snapshot of Times Square that featured the 26-year-old Olympian’s advertisement with her dogs. And while this was an emotional moment for Biles, her fellow gymnast was equally supportive.

“also proud friend moment.”

While Biles still has some time to catch up to the holiday spirit and spend some quality moments with her husband, she has been on a roll meeting old friends and rekindling her true gymnast spirit with these meet-ups.

Simone Biles’ callback to the ‘Final Five’

The Rio Olympics witnessed one of the greatest gymnastics teams in the form of the ‘Final Five’. This team featured Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Gabby Douglas. Recently, Biles sent fans on a nostalgic trip by bringing all these elite gymnasts together.

The star posted a TikTok featuring Kyla Ross and Maggie Nichols, among other elites. And a few days earlier, she took to Instagram to share a series of professionally shot photographs of her, along with Raisman and Hernandez. Speculations might emerge, wondering if something was cooking among the gymnasts. However, fans were overjoyed to see the star team still together even after Raisman and Hernandez’s retirement. Now that Biles is back on the field, the world is excited to see how the Olympics turn out in 2024.