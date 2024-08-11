“That Was Pure Speed”: Track World in Awe After Team USA Secures Gold in Women’s 4x400M Relay

Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Alexis Holmes (USA) celebrates with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), Shamier Little (USA) and Gabrielle Thomas (USA) after winning the women’s 4x400m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

American fans witnessed a dominant performance by Team USA in the women’s 4×400-meter relay finals at the Paris Olympics. The United States secured gold with a time of 3:15.27, shattering the American record in the process.

The race began with Shamier Little’s strong first leg, clocking 49.48 and establishing a lead over the Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver. The gap widened dramatically when Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took the baton, blazing through her leg with a remarkable 47.71 split, the fastest of the race.

McLaughlin-Levrone executed a flawless handoff to Gabby Thomas, who maintained the lead with a 49.30 split in the third leg. Thomas, fresh off her 200-meter Olympic victory, passed the baton to anchor Alexis Holmes.

Holmes sealed the win with a 48.78 split, outpacing Dutch athlete FemkeBol in the final stretch.

The United States clinched gold and broke the long-standing American record with their 3:15.27 finish. The Netherlands claimed silver with a time of 3:19.50, while Great Britain secured bronze at 3:19.72.

Travis Miller shared this exceptional performance on X, prompting widespread celebration among fans and supporters.

Let’s goooooo. That was pure speed. McLaughlin-Levrone was phenomenal — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 10, 2024

With this victory, Gabby secured three Olympic golds in her Paris Olympic adventure, which left a fan completely flabbergasted.

Gabby Thomas has 3 Gold Medals….Just wow — B•M•W (@BrianMtetezi) August 10, 2024

While Team USA won the event convincingly, another fan offered an insight that could have helped them smash the world record.

If they made anna cockwrell run the 3rd leg instead of gabby i think they wouldve broke the world record 49.3 is not bad but its nowhere near a record breaking leg — cs (@christ_sleiman) August 10, 2024

One fan emphasized how Shamier Little’s first leg helped her team to an overwhelming victory.

Shamier Little is HER!!!! 49.4 on lead off?

Crazyyyyy!!!!!! — Veek (@Veek_on_fleek) August 10, 2024

This fan was stunned by how Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone demolished the competition during the second split, establishing their winning status early on.

Y’all I just don’t understand Sydney. Like WTF 400 is supposed to the most brutal and she just floats — vivianplee (@vivianplee) August 10, 2024

The USA women’s track team showcased their dominance in both the 4×400-meter and 4×100-meter finals at the Olympics. In the 4×100-meter event, Sha’Carri Richardson anchored a formidable squad.

Melissa Jefferson initiated the relay, followed by Twanisha Terry, who blazed through the second leg with an impressive 9.98 seconds. Although Team USA’s advantage narrowed after Gabby Thomas’ third leg, Sha’Carri Richardson seized the baton for the final stretch.

She delivered a remarkable 10.09-second performance, securing the gold medal for the United States. The team’s total time was an outstanding 41.78 seconds.