Away From Home, Simone Biles Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Husband Jonathan Owens; Adria Biles and NFL World Join in Celebration

Simone Biles is completely focused on winning gold at the Paris Olympics; as a form of restitution for the unexpected withdrawal from the 2021 Tokyo Games. She has arrived in Paris and a with touching display of long-distance love, the gymnast took to Instagram to wish her husband Jonathan Owens, a happy birthday.

The message from the Olympic medalist drew the attention of fans and other athletes to his birthday as Simone’s sister Adria Biles and members of the NFL also joined in.

Throughout her journey, Jonathan Owens has always been there for the gymnast as a support system, and she is grateful to have him as her partner. Biles expressed her sentiments on this occasion, writing:

“Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer. Thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!”

The gymnast also included a few photos in her Instagram post, all of which showed the couple spending sweet moments with each other. Biles is currently waiting to return to her husband, as she is keen to do so immediately following the Olympics, as she writes:

“Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XO”

Jonathan has a positive relationship with the Biles family. And because he has been a tremendous support for Simone, it is something that the gymnast’s sister, Adria Biles, will never forget, as she wished him by writing:

“Happy birthday BIL. Thank you for taking care of my sister, and thanks for always looking out for me.”

Looking across the NFL, Jonathan Owens has received birthday wishes from his current team, the Chicago Bears, former NFL cornerback Mike Jordan, and Terrence Brooks.

“Happy Birthday Jonathan Owens.” “Continue to stay humble & shock the world. Happy birthday lil bro @jowens” “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BOY! @jowens”

It’s a significant day for Owens as he turns 29, and has high hopes for his own NFL career, which is boosted by the blessings he receives from everyone around him. When it comes to sports professions, Owens has always been interested in Biles’ gymnastics career, and he was surprised by how well his wife performed at the US Trials this year.

Jonathan Owens in Awe of His Wife Simone Biles

Many gymnasts delivered amazing performances during the US Trials, but Simone Biles stole the show by clinching a seat at the Paris Olympics. This will be her third Olympics, and she is hoping to retrieve the gold medal that she was denied at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to a cruel twist of fate.

Jonathan Owens, who has been with Biles on her redemption path for a long time, has been impressed by her development over the years as she battled twisties, hatred, and all the negativity around her.

The gymnast did leave the sport for a spell but returned with a bang in 2023 and has continued to improve since then, something Owens admires. He can’t put his thoughts into words, but he wishes Biles the best of luck on her quest for Olympic gold and gymnastics dominance.