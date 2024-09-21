“Where It All Started”: Hunter Woodhall Returns to Hospital That ‘Took a Chance’ on Him for a Special Cause

Hunter Woodhall often talks about how many told him he would never be able to walk, and therefore, he learned to run instead (see his Instagram bio). However, he recently revealed the hospital and medical staff who worked tirelessly to ensure he got a chance at running and training as a para-athlete. And to give back to the place that helped him up, he returned for a special gesture.

The Shriners Hospitals are a group of non-profit children’s hospitals that often facilitate special needs. Woodhall put them in the spotlight among his fans when he revealed how the group helped him become an Olympic champion and provided him with resources that eventually led him to place his bets on running.

Diagnosed with Fibular Hemimelia, Woodhall and his parents consulted Shriners when they learned about their goal and role in such cases. With their advice, they decided to go for a double amputation when he was very young to increase his mobility.

When he grew up and eventually decided to run a 5k, the prosthetics team worked on his first-ever specialized pair of running blades just so he could fulfill his dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara & Hunter Davis-Woodhall (@thewoodhalls)

Since then, Woodhall has always wanted to give back to the place that built the foundation of who he is today. He recently got to visit his hospital and interact with the young patients involved in the group’s program, along with his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall.

“Where it all started @shrinershospitals

What an honor to come back to the hospital where my running career started.“

Woodhall’s future wouldn’t have been the same had Shiners not taken a chance on him. Returning to where it all began as a Paralympian champion, he wanted to give young children some hope and inspiration on big dreams and aspirations.

“These kids are the future. Thank you Shriners Children…“

Various glimpses from his visit included signing patients’ prosthetics, some fun activities, including racing alongside enthusiastic special-needs kids, and a significant contribution. The Woodhalls donated $10,000 to enable the foundation’s goal of helping more children in need.

With an emotional note thanking the hospital for all that they did for him, Woodhall wrapped up his experience with memories lasting a lifetime.